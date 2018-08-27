A World War II ship that participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy is scheduled to dock in Bettendorf in August, allowing for five days of public tours and a glimpse into history.
Among those anticipating the visit is a WWII Navy veteran from Moline who knows all about the craft's history, having served 22 months on an identical vessel during the war.
The USS Landing Ship Tank 325 — the last navigable vessel of its kind in the United States — also visited the Quad-City area in 2008, docking in Moline and Clinton, and drawing thousands of enthusiastic visitors.
The vessel will be docked at the Isle Casino Hotel. Self-guided tours, which take about 45 minutes, will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sept. 3 at Isle Casino Hotel, Bettendorf. Tickets cost $10, $5 for ages 6-17, and is free for those under 5 years old and World War II veterans.
A Landing Ship Tank, or LST, is a vessel designed to land battle-ready tanks, troops, and supplies directly onto enemy shores. The vessel coming to Bettendorf was launched on Oct. 27, 1942, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and first operated in the North Africa area, participating in the invasions at Gela, Sicily and Salerno, Italy, according to a news release from the association that owns it.
On June 6, 1944, it became part of the largest armada in history by participating in the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach. It carried 59 vehicles, 31 officers and a total of 408 enlisted men on that first trip, according to the release.
When it returned to England, it carried 38 casualties. Over the next nine months, it made more than 40 trips back and forth across the English Channel, carrying thousands of men and pieces of equipment to successfully complete the liberation of Europe, according to the release.
Before stopping in Bettendorf, the vessel will be in Dubuque, and after it leaves, it will travel to Chester, Illinois.