Two WWE champion wrestlers who have teamed up in the ring also are teaming up in real life.
Seth Rollins, known as Colby Lopez to his friends in the Quad-Cities, and Becky Lynch have announced their engagement, according to social media sources.
Rollins, the reigning WWE Universal Champion and the WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, proposed to Lynch, the WWE RAW Women's Champion, on Thursday on the beach, according to Lynch's Facebook page.
The two revealed in May that they had been dating.
Rollins posted on his Facebook page that it was his "best day ever" while Lynch posted, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."
Rollins was born Colby Lopez in Buffalo, Iowa, and is a graduate of Davenport West High School.
He owns a home in Davenport and comes back to visit often. He operates the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in downtown Davenport and has a partnership in the 392 Caffe coffee shop next door.