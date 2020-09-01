Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix forges new race partnership

“Our awesome local organization has steered this event to great success through many twists and turns both locally and in the sport of karting,” said Grand Prix president Roger Ruthhart. “But after 25 years many of our committee members are getting older. Our younger members have made great commitments but also have commitments to jobs, families and racing that make picking up more duties difficult. The National Karting Alliance has been involved with the Grand Prix almost since the beginning as our insurance agency. It is safe to say the event would not be here today without that support. We are now choosing to add some of the other great services it offers for the 2021 Labor Day weekend event, Sept. 4-5, 2021.