Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix kart races will not be held this fall

With the uncertainty of when the state will reach Phase 5 of Restore Illinois, and with a strong commitment to the health and safety of the racers, volunteers, staff and spectators, organizers of Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix say this year’s Labor Day weekend event will not be held.

Planning has already begun for 2021, according to a news release issued by organizers.

After surveying racers across the country, it was found that only about 25 percent of the kart tracks are open and racing. Fifty percent of the racers said they were committed to racing at Rock Island while most others were taking a wait-and-see approach.

The event annually involves hundreds of race teams from across the country and thousands of spectators. Race organizers also rely on high school groups to help with track construction in exchange for a donation to the group, yet there is no guarantee school will be in session in the fall or that group sponsors or parents will want these crews working.

In addition, many of the race’s sponsors have suffered from being closed.