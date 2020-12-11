Y members bid goodbye to old downtown Davenport building

Ed Rogalski, former president of St. Ambrose University, comes to the Y to work out in the water. He's had both knees replaced and his hips are creaky so he needs a workout that's low-impact on his joints. For that, treading in the deep end of the pool and doing upper body and leg work with weights is just the thing.

Rogalski's first experience at the Y in moving to the Quad-Cities in 1968 was to join a cardiovascular workout group of business and community leaders that met at 6 a.m. daily.

"Then I'd get cleaned up and go to work," he said.

Rogalski, 78, served on the Y board of directors for about 20 years and headed up the public phase of the capital campaign to raise $12 million to build the new Y on 4th Street. The group exceeded its goal, raising nearly $13 million, he said.

He said he'll miss the old building because it was "my go-to place" and being inside reminds him of his days at St. Ambrose.

But just as renovations and new construction at St. Ambrose pumped new life into the West Locust Street area in which it is located, so does the new Y have the potential to spark transformation in the area in which it is built.