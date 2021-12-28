Year in Review: A fuller picture of LeClaire boat crash revealed in 2021

A multitude of lawsuits have followed the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire, and some court filings in 2021 have revealed details that previously were not disclosed.
Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, who were to be married in 2021, died as a result of the August 2020 collision off the LeClaire riverfront. Verbeke was operating a 19-foot vessel, while a minor was operating the second vessel, a 35-foot boat.
Witnesses said the larger boat appeared to be racing downstream with a third boat when it collided with Verbeke's boat. The larger boat is owned by James Thiel Sr. and/or his company, Thiel Truck Center, Pleasant Valley.
Thiel is charged in Scott County with felony and misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter in the crash, along with a charge of reckless use of a watercraft. He has entered pleas of not guilty on all charges. The juvenile who was operating the boat is not being identified by name.
Brooke Jewell, who sustained a serious injury aboard Thiel's boat, said in court documents that Thiel was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Records by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, indicate Thiel refused a breathalyzer test. However, Verbeke was tested and his blood-alcohol content was .102, which is above the .08 legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.
Jewell, 37, was injured in the crash. She is seeking $100,000 in medical expenses, $28,000 in lost wages, along with damages related to pain and suffering. The suit also seeks damages on behalf of her husband, Spencer Jewell, who works for Thiel, according to the Thiel Truck Center website.
"It was reasonably foreseeable ... that entrusting the operation of the 35-foot Triton (to the minor) would result in a crash," the suit alleges. "Due to his intoxication, James Thiel failed to keep himself in a reasonable condition wherein he could aid ... in operating the 35-foot Triton, or keep a careful lookout, due to the consumption of alcohol and his resulting intoxication."
Jewell was owed "the duty of reasonable supervision" by Thiel, who permitted a 15-year-old to operate the triple-motor vessel, though "he was not experienced enough to operate" it, the suit alleges.
The minor was driving "too fast to take proper and effective action to avoid the collision," her suit claims.
While Brooke Jewell's husband, Spencer, told DNR investigators that he was sober the day of the crash, he said the other adults on Thiel's boat were doing "the normal day-drinking stuff."
While Brooke Jewell was not operating either boat, DNR records indicate her blood-alcohol level was .203. Her husband told the DNR, according to reports, "Mrs. Jewell was drunk and was standing in the boat before Mr. Jewell told her to sit down."
Thiel's trial on involuntary manslaughter charges is scheduled for April.