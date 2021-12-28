Year in Review: A fuller picture of LeClaire boat crash revealed in 2021

"It was reasonably foreseeable ... that entrusting the operation of the 35-foot Triton (to the minor) would result in a crash," the suit alleges. "Due to his intoxication, James Thiel failed to keep himself in a reasonable condition wherein he could aid ... in operating the 35-foot Triton, or keep a careful lookout, due to the consumption of alcohol and his resulting intoxication."

Jewell was owed "the duty of reasonable supervision" by Thiel, who permitted a 15-year-old to operate the triple-motor vessel, though "he was not experienced enough to operate" it, the suit alleges.

The minor was driving "too fast to take proper and effective action to avoid the collision," her suit claims.

While Brooke Jewell's husband, Spencer, told DNR investigators that he was sober the day of the crash, he said the other adults on Thiel's boat were doing "the normal day-drinking stuff."