Year in Review: COVID-19 disinformation spreads like the virus

"Community requires regular contact between members to uphold social norms and a sense of shared values. There are certainly differences within our society in terms of political beliefs, religious beliefs, etc. But when we encounter people at work, school, in church, or during social events, they generally tend to act within the norms of a civil society, reassuring those around them that we aren't that different," Soboroff said. "The pandemic threw much of that out the window. Lockdowns led to folks becoming more isolated, with fewer opportunities to have contact with people from different walks of life. Many people became more entrenched in those communities they could access — many of which were online and served as potential sources of both disinformation about the pandemic and about people who disagreed over how our society should respond to it."