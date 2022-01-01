Year in Review: COVID-19 disinformation spreads like the virus

Jenna Hancock did not hesitate when asked to reflect on COVID-19 in the year 2021.
"You know, in the spring, we went back to school and everyone was wearing a mask," Hancock, 17 and a sophomore at Bettendorf High School, said. "And then our governor, Kim Reynolds, made it against the law for schools to mandate masks. Then it all became a huge issue.
"Going to school has become nerve-wracking. When classmates get sick, you have those tense three-to-five day periods, waiting for an email telling you if a classmate has COVID. This year, I guess I've been surprised by people — because so many don't take this virus seriously. Everywhere I go in the Quad-Cities I'm one of the few people wearing a mask."
The pandemic in 2021 was marked by two variants of COVID-19 — delta and omicron — that emerged in the last four months of the year. Information viruses spread, too, as changing safety protocols from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention left questions readily answered by misinformation and disinformation.
The local story of COVID-19 in 2021 is the tale of two counties where barely 60% of the respective populations have been vaccinated and passionate voices argue against basic public safety measures like masking. Local protests against masks were seen outside schools, and groups against vaccine mandates rallied outside hospitals and in public parks.
Scott County Health Department Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes explained some of the reasons why people throughout the Quad-Cities are so staunchly opposed to masking and vaccinations.
"The amount of information that people are consuming about the pandemic has been staggering. From the beginning, public health has tried to be as consistent as possible, even when the situation was evolving quickly. COVID-19 is a new virus, so scientists are learning about its characteristics in real time," Barnes said. "Sometimes, the information we passed along changed, which was confusing for many. Because of this avalanche of information, some people had trouble figuring out what to believe and what sources to trust. Also during this time, people and organizations deliberately spread disinformation about proven prevention interventions, including masking, social and physical distancing, and, later, vaccines.
"Well-meaning people trying to figure out a complicated pandemic landscape then had more trouble understanding what information to believe. This lag in understanding of truthful, scientific information has led to people delaying getting vaccinated, stopping wearing masks and dragging out the pandemic."
Over the past 12 months, public health officials and health care professionals saw increasing tribalization over issues beyond masking — social distancing, limiting public gatherings, the idea of mandated vaccinations of health care workers and public safety officers, as well as heated debates over the roles of masks and COVID-19 testing in public schools.
Clear examples of the extent of disagreement over COVID-19 is found in how the debate over masking and other safety protocols played out in Pleasant Valley School District in Scott County and the Rockridge School District in Rock Island County.
After Reynolds issued the no-mandate legislation in late May, the CDC — as well as the Scott County Health Department — stressed the need to mask in public spaces. Federal law, however, required masks be worn on all public transportation — including school buses.
Pleasant Valley's PV Breathe Freely — a parents' anti-mask group — argued against the school board's mask mandate in the spring and vocally denounced the federal law mandating masks on students who ride school buses.
Peter Olsen was one of the parents who spoke out against any mask mandates — claiming the mandates infringed on the rights of the students. He attended every PV School Board meeting and continually asserted "masks don't work" and even offered dubious evidence that the spread of COVID-19 was higher on the Illinois side of the Q-C because of mask mandates.
"I have the choice," Olsen said after one school board meeting. "I have the freedom to decide what I will wear and what I won't. People can wear masks. And if they are older and immunocompromised, they can stay home."
A number of parents of PV students claimed PV Breathe Freely was "aggressive" and tensions mounted as some parents entered crowded school board meetings without masks. PV teacher Chelsea St. Claire feared many stakeholders in district were losing the ability "to work together."
St. Ambrose University Associate Professor of Sociology Shane Soboroff weighed in on some of the factors that lead to the kind polarization seen over public safety issues.
"Community requires regular contact between members to uphold social norms and a sense of shared values. There are certainly differences within our society in terms of political beliefs, religious beliefs, etc. But when we encounter people at work, school, in church, or during social events, they generally tend to act within the norms of a civil society, reassuring those around them that we aren't that different," Soboroff said. "The pandemic threw much of that out the window. Lockdowns led to folks becoming more isolated, with fewer opportunities to have contact with people from different walks of life. Many people became more entrenched in those communities they could access — many of which were online and served as potential sources of both disinformation about the pandemic and about people who disagreed over how our society should respond to it."
On the other side of the Mississippi River, controversy over masking erupted in the Rockridge School district in the middle of December after its school board voted to end all COVID-19 safety protocols starting Jan. 6, 2022 — including masking and the testing of all employees who decided to not get vaccinated. The decision, according to multiple sources, was made without the input of the teacher's union and disregarded state law requiring all students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear masks while inside schools.
Within a week, the Rockridge School Board reversed its decision. Several sources said the policy change was dropped because several schools canceled sports events after Rockridge announced plans to drop masking.
The decision also ran counter to the recommendations of the Rock Island County Health Department.
Janet Hill, the Rock Island County Health Department's public information officer, said decisions to not mask could effect a wide range of people.
"Public health efforts during this pandemic have most certainly been impacted by misinformation and the impacts that has on a community. Since very early on, we have known that mitigation measure including masking and distancing were key to slowing the spread of this virus and preserving our health care system’s ability to care for those living in our community," Hill said. "We have seen what happens when these measures aren’t taken, the virus spreads rapidly, and our health care system is stressed."
Soboroff considered the bigger COVID-19 picture, and the ways in which other pressures determined how people throughout the Q-C reacted to the pandemic in 2021.
"People lost family, friends and jobs in a way that our society hadn't had to deal with at this scale for a very long time. Perhaps it isn't surprising, but two themes seemed to emerge that defined opposing camps: that our society either had to focus on the public health fallout of the pandemic, or the economic fallout," Soboroff said. "The notion that these were connected and needed to both be managed seemed to fade into the background even when the government response attempted to do just that.
"The fact that these positions became associated in the minds of many with the two major political parties further polarized communities along ideological lines, making compromise difficult and casting any associated behavior — like mask-wearing or public event attendance — as a partisan political act."