Year in review: Quad-Cities cultural staples work to make spaces more inclusive, accessible

Quad-Cities arts and culture organizations have worked in 2021 to make themselves more inclusive and accessible to the whole community, making sure people can find themselves in cultural spaces, and even add to them if they wish.
The Figge Art Museum announced in July the creation of a diversity and equity fund to aid in adding more art by women and people of color to its permanent collection.
With a goal of raising $100,000 for the fund, money will go toward acquiring one-to-three artworks a year for the permanent collection. Ninety-eight of acquisition dollars went to purchasing art created by those in undersserved communities.
Figge Executive Director Michelle Hargrave said the art museum had worked on being a diverse and inclusive organization through its temporary exhibits and education opportunities, but they're not stopping there.
The Putnam Museum and Science Center is striving to show a more complete picture of the Quad-Cities with the remodeling of its local history exhibit, "River, Prairie and People," and its plan to collaborate with area organizations to document history from all communities, as it happens.
In partnership with Quad-Cities organizations like Friends of Martin Luther King and LULAC Council 10, the Iowa Women’s Archive of the University of Iowa Libraries and the Science Museum of Minnesota, the Putnam will use a three-year, $245,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to update its exhibit and the one at Friends of Martin Luther King Interpretive Center. Its exhibit already has new additions, revealed during the grant announcement in November.
The Putnam and its partners will also create satellite kiosks placed throughout the region to bring these stories to people where they are, expand oral histories and digitization of historic films, and design youth activities and lesson plans for education.
Rachael Mullins, Putnam president and CEO, said all the work they were doing was about giving context to regional history and teaching people about the Quad-Cities' uniting identity.
In an effort to make live music more accessible, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra partnered with community organizations across the Quad-Cities to provide free concert tickets to those who use the organization's services.
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Concert Access Pass initiative provides up to four free tickets to clients of 10 different local service organizations, to be used at any symphony show. They had already begun giving out memberships when they made the announcement in November.
Community partners on the program include the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, Child Abuse Council, Dress for Success Quad Cities, Hand in Hand, Illinois Department of Human Services, The Project of the Quad Cities, Project SEARCH, River Bend Food Bank and Second Baptist Church Outreach Music and Arts Academy.
Quad City Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Brian Baxter said the the organization had been looking for a way to use its stock of complementary tickets while addressing audiences that — for varying reasons — weren't able to attend performances, when they found other symphonies using this format.
As the Quad-Cities heads into the new year, these community culture touchstones will see their programs through, making themselves more welcoming to anyone who wants the joy, comfort and connection that art and culture can bring.