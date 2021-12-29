Year in review: Quad-Cities cultural staples work to make spaces more inclusive, accessible

Community partners on the program include the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, Child Abuse Council, Dress for Success Quad Cities, Hand in Hand, Illinois Department of Human Services, The Project of the Quad Cities, Project SEARCH, River Bend Food Bank and Second Baptist Church Outreach Music and Arts Academy.

Quad City Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Brian Baxter said the the organization had been looking for a way to use its stock of complementary tickets while addressing audiences that — for varying reasons — weren't able to attend performances, when they found other symphonies using this format.

As the Quad-Cities heads into the new year, these community culture touchstones will see their programs through, making themselves more welcoming to anyone who wants the joy, comfort and connection that art and culture can bring.