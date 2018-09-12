A 15-year-old boy has been charged after he stole a vehicle at Davenport North High School on Tuesday, injuring two people with the vehicle as well as damaging other property, police said.
The boy is charged with assault causing serious injury, second-degree theft, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, and other traffic-related charges, Davenport police said.
The assault and theft charges each are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of up to five years.
The boy is being held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Davenport police said that at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to North High School, 626 W. 53rd St., regarding a disturbance.
The Scott County Emergency Communications Center dispatcher told officers that a subject was causing a disturbance by damaging property in the school. Officers were then told by the dispatch center that the boy had stolen keys to a vehicle. The dispatch center told officers that two people had been struck by a vehicle and that the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot.
Officers on the scene determined that one person was struck by the vehicle as the boy was attempting to get away and that another person who attempted to prevent the boy from stealing the vehicle had been dragged by the vehicle.
The stolen vehicle also struck three unoccupied vehicles.
The two people injured in the incident were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.