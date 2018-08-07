The Bettendorf Police Department has identified the operator of a drone that injured a 1-year-old boy last week at Crow Creek Park.
Chief Keith Kimball said a 19-year-old Davenport man was cited for flying a drone in a city park in connection with the incident.
The citation carries a fine of $75, plus $85 in court costs, he said.
Police said in a post to its Facebook page last week that the incident happened around 11 a.m. July 24 at the park, 4800 Devils Glen Road.
Kimball said Tuesday the man was operating a drone that belonged to his father, who was not at the park, and lost control of it and it hit the toddler.
The man was with his brother and grandparents at the time, Kimball said.
Kimball said the group went over to apologize and check on the boy before the mother took him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The mother reported the incident to police later that day, he said.
The chief said the incident does not appear to be intentional and the case is being treated as a civil matter.
Kimball said an incident like this is rare in Bettendorf.
"This just comes down to having education and awareness of drone usage," he said.