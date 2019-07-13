A 12-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a rollover crash in rural Bellevue, Iowa, Jackson County Deputy Russ Long said in a news release issued Saturday night.
Long said that at 4:46 p.m., Jackson County deputies and Preston emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle rollover on private property at 13620 462nd Ave., rural Bellevue.
The preliminary investigation indicated that there was a large gathering of “4-wheelers” on the property which included ATVs and vehicles such as trucks and SUVs used for the sole purpose of “off-roading.”
A 15-year-old boy from Bryant, Iowa, was driving an older Chevrolet Suburban that was customized solely for off-roading. The Suburban rolled over twice and came to rest on the passenger side.
A 12-year-old boy from rural Clinton was a passenger in the rear third-row seat, which faced the back of the Suburban.
The boy was thrown out of the Suburban and pinned underneath. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Medical Examiner.
The driver of the Suburban and two other passengers were not injured.
The name of the victim was not released late Saturday night.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.