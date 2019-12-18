9 year old dies from injuries sustained in fire

Holding until confirmed
Mathew Torres, age nine, has died from injuries suffered in an early morning fire Monday in the 2500 block of 7 1/2 Street, East Moline.
He died Wednesday.
"'I can't imagine how tough it is on them,'' said a neighbor of the Torres family, who asked his name not be used. "So tough. Just tragic.''
According to published reports, Mathew Torres and his 16-year-old brother, Jordan Torres, were asleep in the home's basemen when they were awakened by heat from a blanket burning on a bed.
According to the East Moline Fire Department, Jordan Torres located his younger brother and attempted to free him from the home, which was smoke-filled.
Once the two reached the home's main floor, they were separated by the thick smoke. Jordan Torres, who suffered burns to his right leg and numerous cuts, escaped through a bedroom door, rushed next door and asked a neighbor to call 911, relaying to first responders Mathew Torres was still inside the home.
Firefighters entered the front and back doors searching for the younger boy. They would find Mathew Torres taking shelter in a closet. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center before being transferred to University Hospitals at Iowa City.