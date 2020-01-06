70-year-old Miles, Iowa man held in Maquoketa on robbery charge

MILES, Iowa — A 70-year-old Miles, Iowa, man, a suspect involved in a Miles convenience-store robbery on Saturday, is being held in Jackson County Detention Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Garry Evilsizer was being held late Monday at Jackson County Detention Center on charges of robbery in the second degree, a class C felony, as well as driving without a license.
Here’s what happened, according to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff Russ Kettmann:
The robbery happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Miles Mini-Mart, where a man entered and demanded cash from a clerk, whom he held at knife-point.
Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Jackson County deputies, along with Preston, Iowa, police officers, stopped Evilsizer, who was driving a red Kia at the intersection of Adams Street and Section Road in Miles, for having a head-lamp and tail-light out. He also failed to dim the headlights.
Evilsizer was “noticeably nervous.” Officers saw items in plain view on the back seat that matched the description of those worn by the suspect the night before. They included a gray hooded sweatshirt and brown work boots three sizes too big for Evilsizer.
You have free articles remaining.
Evilsizer lives about two blocks from the convenience store and in the direction the suspect last was seen walking.
He also appeared to have the same height and build as the suspect.
The jeans Evilsizer wore appeared similar to the ones the suspect wore, with one of the pant legs rolled up.
When deputies asked Evilsizer to get out of the car, they noticed he had the same gait as the robbery suspect, "specifically, when he places his right foot down as he walks, it is pointing at an approximate 45-degree angle." He also exhibited the same hand movements and gestures as the suspect.
When asked whether he had a knife in the car, he said he did, and retrieved a knife wrapped in paper towels.
After search warrants were issued, officers searched the car and Evilsizer’s apartment, where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
He was being held on $10,000 bond, cash or surety. He is scheduled to appear in Jackson County Court on Jan. 16.