70-year-old Miles, Iowa man held in Maquoketa on robbery charge

MILES, Iowa — A 70-year-old Miles, Iowa, man, a suspect involved in a Miles convenience-store robbery on Saturday, is being held in Jackson County Detention Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.

Garry Evilsizer was being held late Monday at Jackson County Detention Center on charges of robbery in the second degree, a class C felony, as well as driving without a license.

Here’s what happened, according to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff Russ Kettmann:

The robbery happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Miles Mini-Mart, where a man entered and demanded cash from a clerk, whom he held at knife-point.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Jackson County deputies, along with Preston, Iowa, police officers, stopped Evilsizer, who was driving a red Kia at the intersection of Adams Street and Section Road in Miles, for having a head-lamp and tail-light out. He also failed to dim the headlights.

Evilsizer was “noticeably nervous.” Officers saw items in plain view on the back seat that matched the description of those worn by the suspect the night before. They included a gray hooded sweatshirt and brown work boots three sizes too big for Evilsizer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}