ROCK ISLAND — One person was killed Monday morning when a car went off the northbound lane of Illinois 92 and into a flooded ditch.
The victim was identified as Alexander Jackson, 25, Moline, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The Rock Island Fire Department was called around 9 a.m. to the highway between 18th and 31st avenues, Battalion Chief Darren LeBeau said. When they arrived, firefighters in drysuits went into the water to find the vehicle.
"We found it by the air bubbles," LeBeau said.
The vehicle was completely submerged and overturned, he said. Once they found it, they hooked chains to it and pulled it far enough out of the water for the single occupant to be extricated. No other people were found at the scene.
Gustafson said the death is being considered a presumed drowning. No autopsy has been scheduled, but toxicology tests will be performed at the request of the state.
The Rock Island Police Department said there were motorists who saw the northbound car leave the roadway and who stayed until police and fire arrived. The crash remains under investigation.