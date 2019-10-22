Lyle Lidholm, of Watertown, began his trek Sept. 1 at Horicon Marsh and hopes to reach Moline, Illinois, by November.

The Rock River Trail Initiative will distribute — for free — this coming week some 10,000 sm…

For the last two weeks, three college students from Illinois have called the Rock River their home.

Under the lush green canopy of trees at the Black Hawk Historic Site, a longtime river advoc…

The Rock River Trail

The Rock River winds 320 miles through two states, beginning at Horicon Marsh in Wisconsin and ending in Milan, Illinois, cutting through 11 counties and 41 communities.

The river itself is designated as a National Water Trail of the National Park Service that can be canoed or kayaked. The designation was achieved through the efforts of the Rock River Trail Initiative, established in 2010 to promote ecotourism and recreational opportunities through the river corridor, among other goals.

Highways adjoining the river have been designated as a Scenic and Historic Driving Route, and a cobbled-together path of recreational trails and highways can be biked or walked.

As part of the promotion effort, the Rock River Trail Visitor Information Center in Beloit, Wisconsin, has put together interest-specific trails, such as the beer, wine and distillery trail; the chocolate trail, the history trail, the art route and the birding trail.

For more information, go to rockrivertrail.com