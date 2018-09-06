Children ages 2-4 can visit the Bettendorf High School Child Development Class from 10-11 a.m. beginning in October.
Younger siblings also are invited. The caregiver/parent must be present during the play time:
- Oct. 4, 11 and 18
- Dec. 6, 13 and 20
- Feb. 21 and 28
- March 7
- May 9, 16 and 23
The purpose of the visits is for high-school students to observe children at various stages of development.
Activities will be planned for the children, and there will be free play and student-child and student-caregiver or parent interaction.
Snacks will be provided.
For more information contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us