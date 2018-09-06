Try 1 month for 99¢

Children ages  2-4 can visit the Bettendorf High School Child Development Class from 10-11 a.m. beginning in October. 

Younger siblings also are invited. The caregiver/parent must be present during the play time:

  • Oct. 4, 11 and 18
  • Dec. 6, 13 and 20
  • Feb. 21 and 28
  • March 7
  • May 9, 16 and 23

The purpose of the visits is for high-school students to observe children at various stages of development.

Activities will be planned for the children, and there will be free play and student-child and student-caregiver or parent interaction.

Snacks will be provided.

For more information contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us

