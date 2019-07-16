On Tuesday evening the Silvis City Council and police department gathered to bid farewell to a six-year veteran of the force, K-9 Officer Elko.
Over his six year tenure with the SPD, Elko has assisted in drug busts, suspect tracking, and search and rescue.
Elko's retirement was prompted by recent health issues.
The rather large German Shepherd, specially bred to become a police dog, came to Silvis from Czechoslovakia.
His human partner, Officer John VanHyning, was on hand Tuesday, along with his wife and three children. Although trained to assist the police, Elko was playful, frisky and gentle and charmed everyone in attendance, which included a few officers who dropped by to wish their colleague well.
VanHyning was gifted with a professional photo of himself with Elko and a letter of commendation from Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren.
VanKlaveren noted that K-9 dogs and their handlers are on call all day, every day, to assist not only the Silvis Police but also other area departments. Handlers assume much of the care for their animal partner, and it is a big responsibility and sacrifice, he said.
As with most K-9 police dog handlers VanHyning was given the opportunity to purchase Elko from the department for a nominal fee. Elko will live out the rest of his days in the loving environment of VanHyning and his family.