With 2019 marking the 55th year of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the 54th year of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Leon Russell, chairman of the NAACP Board of Directors, said he has seen great strides but is fearful of what appears to be a regression from all that has been gained.
Russell spoke with the Quad-City Times before the 2019 Freedom Fund Banquet sponsored by the Metrocom Davenport NAACP Unit 4019, held at the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Russell said that the priorities of the NAACP continue to be the subjects of health, education, criminal justice, dealing with young people and enhancing their ability to move forward, and economic development.
“They are all-encompassing, and it is our obligation that our public-policy makers are indeed concerned with the public and who is the public,” Russell said.
“We have to get more engaged in the political side of it, not just listening and letting someone else do it but getting really engaged, really educating folks, understanding that elections have consequences,” he said.
While there have been a lot of gains in the past 55 years, Russell said the question is, “Are there people intent on taking us back?”
“The promotion of nationalism, which turns out to be white nationalism which is based in supremacy, I mean come on folks, we can’t go back there and we have to understand that if we’re not all lifted together, then we haven’t accomplished what we are supposed to have accomplished,” he said.
“Allow people to do their best, to be their best, and honor their commitment to what is supposed to be America,” Russell said. “We are stronger together than we ever are apart.”
Russell said that to him, the U.S. Constitution is a living document and should evolve with changes in policy. For instance, no citizen needs to be armed with an AK-47, a weapon of war, he said.
The fight for civil rights continues, he said.
“I believe in universal franchise,” Russell said. “At that point when a kid would have to sign up for the draft or sign up for anything that happens when they turn 18, they ought to automatically be registered to vote. And to some degree I think, and this may tick some people off, I think there ought to be a penalty for not voting.”
Too many people fought for, were bloodied for and in a number of cases died for the civil rights today that people enjoy but too often take for granted, he said.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘Don’t tell me about that,’” Russell said. “But yet, you stand on somebody else’s bloody shoulders. You don’t want to remember that this was not a given. If you don’t lift your voice and say what you believe in how are people to know.”
Russell said that taking President Donald Trump through the impeachment process is “an absolute necessity, whether or not the Senate does anything or not. I don’t think that has to be the central issue.
“I have this visceral thing that, he is wiping out regulations that have protected workers, wiping out regulations that have protected the environment,” Russell said.
Russell add that as the U.S. remains involved in Afghanistan, “this nation hasn’t been in real war since World War II because the U.S. took the lead and said, ‘No. We’re going to get everybody together and we’re going to work toward peace.’
“Now, we know we’re not perfect, but you can’t embrace folks to have a philosophy totally opposite of yours and then refuse to work with the people who believe in what democracy is,” Russell added.
While serious challenges remain, Russell said he sees hope.
“I see hope in young people,” he said. “I see hope when I see older people working with young people. I think when we look at the number of people who are out there on whatever the issue is, whether it’s the environment or women’s issues or whatever it is, I see people who understand that they have to protect this thing; that they have to fight for it.”