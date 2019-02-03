Almost four years after the onset of a crippling disease that left him unable to walk or raise his arms above his head, Davenport native Kale Hyder is finding personal and academic success as he pushes forward in recovery.
Hyder, who attended Assumption High School, recently made the dean's list at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and continues to work hard in therapy. His experience in hospitals and pediatric units also led the college freshman to pursue a career as a doctor who works in spinal cord injury research.
In June 2015, a rare inflammatory disease called transverse myelitis attacked Hyder's spinal cord, which shut off the signals from his brain. Unable to walk, Hyder required two nerve transfer surgeries at New York-based Hospital for Special Surgeries to regain function in his arms. His nerves were essentially split in half, with half staying in place while the other half were implanted into nerves affected by transverse myelitis.
“With any nerve injury, it takes a long time to see recovery. But I think, especially since I’ve arrived here at Hopkins and I’m doing physical therapy three times a week, which has included a lot of pool therapy and treadmill therapy, I’ve definitely seen an increase in my legs," Hyder said.
He's also undergoing occupational therapy for his hands to strengthen them and find new ways to complete tasks.
Now, Hyder, 19, is strong enough to live independently in Baltimore, 13 hours away.
"Therapy and the surgeries have definitely helped them get to this point where I’m able to take care of myself and live independently," he said.
Among other factors, Hyder credits his athletic background for helping him stay strong and committed to therapy. But his recent career choice has enhanced that motivation too.
“It’s definitely a newer aspiration because, before all of this, I was incredibly scared of blood and needles and did not like the hospital setting at all," Hyder said. "But after living through it and being in an inpatient pediatric unit for three to six months, and being surrounded by physicians for the last four years, it’s been incredibly inspiring and it’s made me want to become a physician who also does spinal cord injury research.
"It’s an incredible career and just my experiences of living through it have made want to help others in the future who may have similar conditions.”
His career aspirations, along with the proximity of Johns Hopkins to Kennedy Krieger Institute, was what attracted Hyder to the Baltimore-based university.
Even outside of classes, Hyder is ambitious. He's working on a start-up with a fellow freshman to advise high school and college students with their transition to higher education.
"It’s been awesome, just having another pursuit that I’ve never really looked into and I’ve learned a lot, so we’ll see how that goes," Hyder said. Among the consultants are students from Hopkins, Columbia University in New York and Washington University in St. Louis. "It has been a great learning experience, how to set up a business."
Adith Arun, Hyder's business partner from California, said he and Hyder share the same interests, including a love of sports. Hyder's humor, he says, is "underrated." "He's gone above and beyond, even with these things that happened to him that were out of his control."
"Kale's goal is really to help others. He wants to become a neurologist and a researcher, he wants to help others that are undergoing similar situations," said Marcy Hyder, Kale's mother. "His big thing is that one, he wants to be able to research, and maybe even have a cure so there is no more of this AFM to help reduce the transverse myelitis that's happening to these kids, and help these folks live independently."
Initially, Marcy said, the family went through shock after Kale's diagnosis. Going from prime athletic condition to having a stiff neck and tingling in his fingers to lying paralyzed in a hospital bed within 24 hours is "unimaginable," she said. "To wrap your mind around that, and then understanding that there were no medicines, no procedures, no surgeries that could help him. But we were not going to accept the fact that Kale was going to be in a hospital bed for the rest of his life."
Now, Kale continues working to gain strength. He said one of his top goals is to leave behind his mobility scooter and walk a mile or more.
"I want to be able to regain enough strength from walking every day and increasing that endurance," he said. "And it may need to take more than the next 3½ years, but I’m thinking at the rate at which I’m getting stronger and the therapy that I’m doing, that I think it’s a practical goal. Hopefully I can see it through."