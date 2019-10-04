Work began this week to remove the first of 38 historic stained glass windows from Sacred He…

Norm Voelliger liked Bettendorf and the Fourth of July so much that even after his time on t…

Not all historic homes look like the Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island or the Hauberg C…

Construction continues on both sides of the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, as completion is scheduled for 2020.

Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound…

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge on the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline Monday, November12, 2018. Eight segments of the n…

Continuing construction work on the new Interstate 74 bridge between Moline, Illinois and Bettendorf, Iowa.

"The Dispatch today learned the route of the highway, virtually inch by inch on the ground and over water from a reliable informant. Extension of the superhighway through Moline to the Bettendorf-Moline bridge is years away."

On May 9, 1958, the Moline Daily Dispatch published this scoop:

Once it was announced that an interstate would go through Moline, everyone was eager to know where and when.

The dedication

On Dec. 11, 1975, a crowd of dignitaries and regular people gathered at the Interstate 74 bridge in Moline to christen "the historic completion of the final length of the Quad-City interstate network, the stretch of Interstate 74 between Bettendorf and Moline," according to an article in the Quad-City Times.

National Guard helicopters buzzed overhead and the Moline High School band played the national anthem.

"The traffic congestion you have been experiencing for years will be eliminated," Ann Pellegreno, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Transportation, proclaimed to the crowd.

Following the ceremony attended by Pellegreno and then-Illinois Gov. Daniel Walker, the I-74 section between 3rd and 23rd avenues was opened to the public.

Work on the final section had begun in June 1973. The road from the Rock River to the Mississippi River cost about $41 million, including right-of-way acquisition and landscaping, according to the Times.

With the opening, I-74 then ran 416 miles from the Quad-Cities to Cincinnati, Ohio, crossing the entire state of Illinois and connecting with Interstate 80 in Scott County.

"The handsome roadway, dipping and curving through Moline and Bettendorf to intersect with I-80 at two points, is the final lap in a concrete coil that circles the Quad-Cities, linking the industrial-agricultural hub with the nation's crisscross of interstate highways," the Times wrote.