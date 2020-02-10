31 years later, one of exonerated Central Park Five to speak at Augustana

When she recovered, she had no memory of the assault. Initial police investigations quickly focused on a group of African-American and Latino youths who were in police custody for a series of other attacks perpetrated in the park that night. Salaam was 15 years old at the time.

The investigation of the convictions of these five teenagers has raised questions regarding police coercion and false confessions, as well as the vulnerability of juveniles during police interrogations.

In September 2014, the Central Park Five received a multi-million dollar settlement from the city of New York for its grievous injustice against them, according to yusefspeaks.com.

Salaam’s experience led him to advocate for criminal justice reform, earn a doctorate and receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from former President Barack Obama, according to his bio. He was part of "The Central Park Five," a 2012 Peabody Award-winning documentary by filmmaker Ken Burns. Oscar nominee and Emmy Award-winner Ava DuVernay captured his experience in the recent Netflix miniseries, "When They See Us."