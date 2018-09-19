Joe Moreno was 14 when a couple of older guys knocked on the door of his family’s East Moline home and asked if they could mentor him.
It wasn’t their trips to get ice cream or help with homework that changed the troubled teen’s course of life.
It was that they invited Moreno to go running.
In running, Moreno found something he liked and was good at. He found confidence and stopped being so introverted. He joined the United Township High School cross country team and later began signing up for local road races and volunteering at them.
“It has been a way of life for me since then,” Moreno said.
It has also been his way to introduce running to more people and maybe, in doing so, change more lives.
In 1992, Moreno took over directing the Firecracker Run, which will be held for the 37th year next July.
“Nobody wakes up and says, ‘I think I’m going to be a race director,’” Moreno said. “It just sort of happens.”
More than 20 years ago, he got the idea that the Quad-Cities’ running community was missing something big: A marathon.
“Back then, you had to travel a few hours to run a marathon,” he said. “There were marathons in Chicago, the Twin Cities and Des Moines. I thought, ‘Why shouldn’t we have a marathon here?’”
It’s not rare for marathons to flop within the first few years, so Moreno recalls being “very nervous.”
“You’re not sure if it’s going to survive or be well-received,” he said. “You’re hoping you make it.”
That phase is over for the Quad-Cities Marathon, which will return for its 21st year on Sunday.
A next phase might be, Moreno said, to get more people to recognize the Quad-Cities for having a premiere running scene.
“I have run all over the United States, in all four corners,” he said. “I think for the most part, the Quad-Cities doesn’t realize what a strong running community we have here.”
'Running museum'
For evidence of that, look no further than the Quad-Cities Marathon office at 733 15th Ave., East Moline, which for four years has served as home base for race prep and planning and serves as a meeting spot for training runs.
It’s worth noting that across the street is Runner’s Park, which Moreno calls “another one of my crazy ideas.” Unveiled in July 2017, the park hosts community events and post-race parties.
Stockpiled with running memorabilia dating back to the 1970s, the Quad-Cities Marathon office is, in Moreno’s words, “quickly becoming a Midwest running museum.”
The museum’s contents would interest any running nerd.
Artifacts include running-related paintings set on the Mississippi River Bike Trail, hoards of ribbons and trophies from past races dating back to the 1970s, jerseys worn by world-class runners, autographed photos and race posters and medals that United Township High School students made for the first-ever marathon, which was actually only 21 miles, in the Quad-Cities in 1971.
Anne Audain, an Olympian from New Zealand who is regarded as the first professional female distance runner, donated several items to the Quad-Cities Marathon relating to her first place finish 1983 L'eggs Mini Marathon in New York City. A shelf displays autographed photos of Audain, her trophy as well as the blue and white Nike shoes she wore during the race, she beat out Grete Waitz as well as Jean Benoit Samuelson, a familiar name for many Quad-Citians and Bix 7 runners.
Hanging in the boardroom is a large poster for the mini marathon signed by Waitz and Audain and these words printed in all-caps: “Who says women can’t run the world.”
More posters, racing bibs and pieces of history are spread out in a warehouse-like storage room, which is currently filled with mile-markers and other signage to be used this weekend.
“All these things we’ve collected and that people have donated to us mean a lot to me,” he said. “It means people trust us and have confidence in this marathon.”
There’s also this recent addition to the museum: A poster Moreno made for last month’s community run dedicated to Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student who was abducted and killed shortly after going out for an evening run on Wednesday, July 18. Surrounding the words “Miles for Mollie,” the poster is covered with a couple hundred signatures of Quad-Citians who participated in the run.
“I mean, that’s our history,” Moreno said. “That’s something that’s important for our tight-knit running community to remember.”
Special moments
Some pieces are more personal, like a photo of Moreno’s granddaughter leaping into his arms after placing second in a previous Firecracker Run.
There’s also photo evidence of the single time Moreno ran the Quad-Cities Marathon. Well, half of it.
Several years ago, Frank Shorter, who won the marathon at the 1972 Olympics, asked Moreno to team up with him for the two-person relay option of race.
“It’s not something I really wanted to do, but how do you say no to Frank Shorter?” Moreno said. “I’ll never do that again, though. I didn’t enjoy any step of it, because I was so worried about how everything was going with the race.”
Moreno has plenty on his mind on the day of the marathon.
And each year, he gives himself a special mission.
“I try to high-five every finisher,” he said.
That’s right: Over a stretch of seven hours, he positions himself at the finish line and attempts to congratulate all of the nearly 6,000 people who participate in the marathon and affiliated races.
“I don’t always get to everyone,” he said. “Sometime I slip out for a beer or something, but then I come back.”
Moreno sees emotional extremes at the finish line: Joy, struggle, relief.
“It could be their first marathon and they’re so happy they did it,” he said. “Whatever it is, it’s a special moment for them.”
Those moments remind Moreno, who has ran 30 marathons over the years, the power of the sport that came into his life so many years ago.
“Running is like that,” he said. “It can have such a big impact.”