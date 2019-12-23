50 years of dreams, hopes and hugs: The Quad-Cities' Santa shows no signs of ho-ho-holding still

At Sergeant Peppers Auto Shop in downtown Davenport, you could say Mike Peppers is the “polar” opposite of the guy in the magic sleigh. He's the guy busy making car repairs. But the décor reflects his true identity: Santa Claus figurines abound in the office and a back room, where Peppers stores some of his 12 tailor-made Santa costumes.
For 50 years, Pepper has been Santa to the Quad-Cities. He's earned countless awards and recognition for appearing at a list of events that would stretch to the North Pole. From 7,000 to 10,000 kids sit on his lap every season, he said, and he has listened to the Christmas wishes of kids from generations of the same family.
It’s almost Christmas, and his phone is ringing and his schedule is packed. Helper “elves” and folks who want to wish Santa “Merry Christmas” keep calling.
Mostly, he wants to talk about bringing joy and hope to children and adults alike. Peppers didn’t always have that when he was a kid.
His dad, Tom, had a garage at 224 Taylor St. He did everything he could to hold together a family with six kids, until he died at age 48.
‘My parents did not have a nickel,” he remembers. “Dad did everything he could possibly do in his life to put food on the table.”
The milkman at one point extended the family’s bill so long his boss threatened to fire him, Peppers said.
“Christmas was very sparse,” he says. But Christmas Day was always joyous. “We didn’t know any better."
Always, for Peppers, the day was about giving. He was delighted to contribute to gifts for his brothers and sisters with money earned from his paper route.
He used to go to the city dump and pick up bikes he used for parts to put together working bicycles in his basement workshop. When he grew older, as part of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, he played Santa to Vietnamese children. After that, he came home and opened the auto shop.
The early days
He played Santa again through a family connection that furthered his Santa career: He began to help his brother, Bob, distribute presents to Davenport homes as part of a Jaycees initiative.
The brothers began storing toys at the garage. Peppers began to buy toys, getting bargains on outdated toys or damaged boxes. Kids didn’t care whether they received a toy from the year before, or a new item with a damaged box, Peppers said.
“A doll is a doll. A truck is a truck.”
But it bugged him that Santa was delivering toys to children out of "the back of a pickup truck."
So in 1990, he began building “Santamobile” — Peppers’ unique red musical, lighted vehicle.
The Santamobile comprises of pieces of 11 vehicles, he said. Its eight-cylinder engine is his “eight tiny reindeer.”
“It’s on its second paint job,” he said of the vehicle rebuilt in 2002.
“When I started doing the thing with the car, I would take cards and candy canes and deliver them to all the kids,” he said. Children would see the Santamobile and come running out of their houses without coats, and sometimes without shoes, he said.
Peppers is a fixture at the Quad-City Festival of Trees holiday parade and festival.
“I’m the only Santa Festival has ever had,” he said.
“It would not be Christmas without Santa and Mike Peppers! How wonderful to have this gracious man make our Festival of Trees so memorable and our young visitors so happy,” said Diane Sulg, founder of the Quad-City Arts annual Festival of Trees. “Fifty years is quite young for a Santa."
The lines to see Santa can be long, and there's a practical reason Peppers has multiple suits.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t mind getting thrown up on or getting peed on,” he said.
‘He also brings hope for the future’
Every year, more plaques, trophies, certificates and letters pile up from grateful organizations and individuals.
Among the honors is a key to the city of Davenport Peppers received from Mayor Frank Klipsch.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch has been to a number of Santa’s appearances.
“For instance, he’s been Santa at the Handicapped Development Center every Thanksgiving dinner,” said Klipsch. “It was amazing to watch when he came in, how excited all people of all different ages get when they see Mike arrive.”
“When I see him, especially when he’s in his full Santa regalia, you see a heart every time — somebody who not only brings so much joy to kids and families, but he also brings hope for the future," Klipsch said.
Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen proposed to his girlfriend, now his wife, in the Santamobile.
Gruenhagen, who has been married 12 years to Maureen Hammes, a police detective, asked Peppers to have the Santamobile parked at MJ Chinese and Vietnamese Restaurant, Davenport, where the two planned to have dinner.
“I wanted something unique — something that would be remembered forever,” Gruenhagen said.
Just as Gruenhagen predicted, Hammes wanted to see the vehicle when she saw it adorned in lights and playing music.
When she walked up to Santa to ask to have a picture taken with him, Gruenhagen proposed.
Now “I can’t get near (Gruenhagen) without him hugging me,” Peppers said.
Peppers’ grown daughter, not surprisingly, is named Nikki (Schletz). Schletz, who lives in Chicago, recently wrote a brief memoir about being “Santa’s” daughter.
She remembers being an elf in the days “Santa” delivered door-to-door.
“I know the man in the suit,” she said. “I cannot describe in words the feeling of seeing my family ride and walk beside the famous Santamobile. I enjoyed the passenger’s seat as I smiled, watching my son and husband stand beside Santa and walk along beside the sleigh while waving to the crowd stacked 10 deep to get a chance to see Santa in the annual parade.”
To see Santa in a cozy, homey setting as he sits in a rocker before the hearth with a beaming child on his lap is a blessing, Schletz said. “Being that child or watching as that ‘child’ is an 80-year-old woman reliving the joys of a childhood decades behind her, or personally glowing as that child is your own son, is something I feel thankful to have experienced,” she said.
She remembers her grandmother sitting on Santa’s lap and “giggling like a giddy child.” “I was a full-grown woman at the time and saw pure joy that night,” Schletz said.
Santa continues to give
With 50 years under his big Santa belt, it's difficult for Peppers to answer “Why do you keep being Santa?”
“Those kids out there all need it,” he said. “There are still kids out there hungry and don’t have toys. I feel that,” he said. “It’s important for kids to have Santa. I don’t need money. I need the smiles and happiness of people, to know I’m doing something good.
“Where do you find the guy who will put his heart and soul into it, year after year? I do it for the kids.
“I bring them hope.”