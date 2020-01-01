10 years of news: Take a look back at some of the top Quad-City stories of the 2010s

Take a look back at some of the top Quad-City stories of the 2010s:
Illinois' long budget impasse, steady rise of taxes
Illinois made the kind of history that offers zero bragging rights when legislators in Springfield spent more than two years in a major budget battle.
The nation’s longest budget stalemate since the Great Depression, Illinois’ impasse lasted from July 1, 2015, to Aug. 31, 2017. The absence of financial support from the state devastated social-service agencies, bypassed major road work and slashed public university coffers, among other major impacts. The Illinois Quad-Cities was not spared.
The standoff pitted Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner against longtime Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan. It was not until Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to override Rauner’s budget vetoes that a deal was reached. Democrats needed 71 yes votes to override, and they managed 74.
The budget was accompanied by a considerable state income-tax increase, and the new budget was retroactively effective to June 1, 2017 — the start of the fiscal year. By then, much damage had been done. Besides massive service cuts, the state was left with hundreds of millions of dollars in accumulated late-payment interest.
More damage would have been done if not for court-ordered state spending that kept agencies operational for a number of short-term remedies.
Rauner was removed by voters in 2018, who elected Democratic businessman J.B. Pritzker.
Illinois' population, meanwhile, decreased almost 1 percent during the 2010s and property tax rates continued to rise. According to a map released in 2019 by Kiplinger, Illinois is now the least tax-friendly state in the U.S.
Great Recession and recovery
The Quad-Cities were hit hard by the Great Recession of the late 2000s and early 2010s.
With the advent of 2010, the Quad-Cities' unemployment rate spiked to a high of 10.2% in both January and February, its highest point of the entire recession.
In all, the region's unemployment rate remained above 7% for 27 consecutive months from January 2009 to March 2011.
The second half of the 2010s marked a resurgence of the U.S. economy though. In the Quad-Cities, unemployment has remained below 7% since March 2014, reaching a low of 3.5% this past May.
After steadily decreasing for much of the past 10 years, the total civilian labor force in the Quad-Cities ticked back up over the past two years, reaching 197,000 in October 2019, up from a low of 188,860 in December 2017.
One community initiative
Quad-City leaders in the 2010s pushed the importance of the Quad-Cities seeing itself and functioning as one community rather than several distinct cities.
Several business initiatives highlighted the effort, including Q2030, a regional action plan by the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to attract the next generation of talent and businesses.
Visit Quad Cities also worked to inform others about the Quad-Cities, starting with identifying what the Quad-Cities actually is — a bi-state region that includes more than just four cities despite its name.
Downtown revitalizations
The long-awaited, $35 million restoration of the Blackhawk Hotel in Davenport was unveiled in late 2010, kicking off several Quad-Cities investing in revitalizing their downtowns.
Earlier in 2010, Schwiebert Riverfront Park opened in Rock Island. In the years that followed, each of the Quad-Cities invested in their respective downtowns too.
Moline added The Q, the $34 million development in downtown Moline that includes The Element hotel, retail space and a hub for the hoped-for passenger rail link with Chicago. This decade also saw the launch of Mercado on Fifth, the open-air market in the Floreciente neighborhood, and the opening of the upscale Axis Hotel, which renovated a historic building.
Davenport turned its attention to projects like Urban Campus, Scott Community College's new downtown campus, The Current, another upscale hotel in a historic building, and Main Street Landing, which adds more flexible space to the riverfront. Gordon Van Tine Commons opened this past summer, the latest in the urban living boom that created at least 1,094 new or substantially renovated apartments downtown since 2000.
Bettendorf's major renovations included the opening of The Bridges Lofts and the new Ascentra Credit Union headquarters in the last year, giving a new look to the city's riverfront and land that will open up with construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge. In East Moline, The Bend development gave the city a new gathering place that includes a concert venue, hotel and bar.
Decade of tech
Ten years ago, on the eve of the 2010s, it was clear that technology was changing our lives forever. But the degree to which things would change was still unclear.
The first iPhone was less than three years old, and it connected to the internet only at glacial speeds. Facebook had just begun its run of social media dominance, and Amazon had only 24,300 employees — a number that would increase to almost 650,000 by the end of the decade.
The internet may have first exploded during the 1990s and 2000s, but the 2010s is when tech officially consumed our lives.
The tech boom did plenty for industry, including local manufacturing giants like Deere and Arconic. But the biggest change in tech over the past 10 years was for you, the average Quad-Citian.
We now carry with us a mobile computer that puts to shame the computing power of all tech that came along before the 2010s. And it's not just our phones anymore either — we have smart assistants that live in our houses, smart doorbells that tell us when someone comes to our front door and entire smart houses that await the command of your voice to turn off the television or turn on the lights.
Gay marriage
At the end of the last decade, Iowa became the third state in the nation to legalize same-sex marriage.
On April 3, 2009, the Iowa Supreme Court unanimously overturned a 10-year-old outright ban on gay marriage. The ruling in Varnum v. Brien favored those who said denying them the right to marry based on sexual orientation violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution.
In late 2013, Illinois followed suit in legalizing gay marriage.
By the middle of 2015, the ruling had opened the door on legal marriage for 11,000 couples in Iowa.
Also in 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down marriage bans and established marriage equality across the country.
Taking the lead cost three of the Iowa justices their seats when they lost retention votes in 2010. However, public sentiment had turned in equality’s favor by 2012, and a fourth justice from the unanimous Iowa decision won retention.
Another victory came in 2012 when two Davenport women demanded both their names appear on their stillborn son’s death certificate, defeating in court the Iowa Department of Public Health in its refusal to legally recognize both parents.
Q-C branches of Scott Community College and WIU
The Quad-Cities added two college campuses during the 2010s — The Scott Community College Urban Campus in Davenport and Western Illinois University-Quad Cities in Moline.
The Quad-Cities in January 2012 added its only public, four-year university when Western Illinois University-Quad Cities opened in Moline.
Davenport's Urban Campus, at a price tag of $32 million, opened in Jan. 2018 after years of planning and anticipation.
Neither campus has been without controversy this decade, though.
Enrollment at Western Illinois, which is based in Macomb, has fallen 42% since 2008. Earlier this year, a committee from the Faculty Senate claimed the Quad-Cities campus was losing money so fast it was dragging down the Macomb campus.
Several school leaders disputed both the report and the decision to release it.
At Scott Community College's Urban Campus, the developer earlier this year filed suit against the school, claiming top administrators withheld his pay and improperly used community donations.
In August, a Scott County District Court judge issued a temporary injunction that blocked the removal of Don Doucette as manager of the company that owns the Urban Campus.
Major crime stories
Several major crime stories highlighted the past decade, including the resignation of two Rock Island County employees.
Former Rock Island County Sheriff Jeff Boyd resigned in 2014 as part of an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge that accused him of cyberstalking and harassing an undocumented Mexican woman. As part of the plea deal, in which a defendant maintains innocence but admits there is enough evidence for a conviction, Boyd was sentenced to one year of probation and forfeited pension earned during his four years as sheriff.
He ran again for sheriff in 2018 but lost in a landslide to Gerry Bustos.
2019
Among the biggest stories of the decade are two that also appeared on our list of the 20 biggest stories of 2019:
The new Interstate 74 bridge has been making news all decade.
Estimated to cost $1.2 billion for the bridge, ramps, interstate expansion and related projects, the new I-74 received federal approval to proceed in 2009.
Both states’ departments of transportation have been involved, along with the Federal Highway Administration and a collection of local agencies, which recognized the growth of the Quad-Cities was placing far too high a demand on the existing narrow, shoulderless spans.
Construction officially began in the summer of 2017, but plans were in the works long before that. The groundbreaking was proceeded by a multitude of public meetings, funding decisions, property acquisition and the demolition of buildings that were in the way, especially in downtown Bettendorf.
The bridge currently is about a year behind schedule. The westbound (Iowa-bound) span was to be completed this fall, but uncooperative winter and spring weather slowed progress. Then, the primary bridge contractor, Lunda, has been in a drawn-out dispute with the Iowa DOT over arch designs. The westbound span now is expected to be finished in the middle of 2020, and its completion will be followed by the raising of the Illinois-bound span and, ultimately, demolition of the current bridge.
Also making both news lists is the historic Flood of 2019.
On May 2, the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities climbed higher than it did in the record-setting floods of 1965 and 1993. It reached 22.7 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet.
While the rising river was visible throughout the Quad-City riverfront, it was most dramatic in Davenport. Previously protected by a system of HESCO (sand-filled) cages in lower downtown, a breach of that formerly successful levee sent floodwaters pouring into the downtown and anything in its path.
Businesses were destroyed. People were lucky to escape.
When the HESCO failure occurred on April 30, it was 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Nearby offices and businesses were occupied, and many people had insufficient warning that trouble was brewing at Pershing and River Drive.
Many were rescued by boat, and no serious injuries were reported. Many buildings and businesses were not as fortunate, however, and some did not recover.
A new flood-fighting plan for all nine acres of Davenport riverfront is being discussed and investigated.