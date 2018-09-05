Whatever the preference, there’s a yoga practice for that.
In the Quad-Cities, following a big-city wellness trend, yoga classes are no longer confined to a typical practice or the walls of a traditional studio space.
So far this summer, yogis have been found practicing in the lobby of the Figge Art Museum, in the company of horses at a Davenport barn and in between ping-pong tables on Armored Gardens’ outdoor patio. Cat yoga and dog yoga (or “doga”) are also happening here on a weekly basis.
All of these offerings pose a question: What’s the deal with these alternative yoga practices?
Not as intimidating
The short answer, according to Davenport yoga instructor Karah Rehnberg, is this: “When you take yoga out of a studio, it encourages more people to come, like people that might feel uncomfortable at a normal yoga class.”
Nora Coyne-Logan, who led yoga classes at Armored Gardens this summer, says a yoga studio can be "very intimidating for people."
“Something like this, it’s more casual," she said of patio yoga. "They say, ‘I’m going to do yoga, hang out with my buddies and drink a beer.’”
In the instructors’ experiences, first-timers are more willing to try yoga if it’s held somewhere in their comfort zone.
Cue an all-levels yoga class Rehnberg leads on Saturday mornings at UP, the rooftop bar atop the nine-floor Current Iowa hotel on 2nd Street in downtown Davenport.
This class comes with an unmatched view of the Mississippi River, and typically, a nice breeze, said Rehnberg, who also teaches hot yoga at Indigo Wellness.
It’s a setting that tends to wash away any yoga-related insecurities.
“I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be flexible to do yoga,” she said. “It’s more about quieting your mind, becoming aware of your body and connecting your breath with your movements.”
Cats and barns, but no goats — yet
For some, it’s easier to practice what yoga instructors preach in the comfort of a bar or brewery. That’s the thought behind Bends & Brews, a yoga class that happens on Thursdays and Sundays at Front Street Brewery inside the Freight House in Davenport.
And then, there’s the comfort of having cats around during yoga.
Karen Winter, a 55-year-old instructor, has hosted a weekly cat yoga class for more than a year at QC Paws, an animal shelter in Moline.
“Having cats around lightens the mood,” she said. “It brings a playfulness to the class. Yoga is meant to be relaxing and this makes it even more relaxing.”
Winter began practicing yoga about 10 years ago to manage stress and, for cat-lovers like her, a class like this — where you can pause for a quick snuggle and where cats often lay on people’s stomachs or fall asleep on their yoga mats — takes stress-relief up a notch.
“At first, some people think we’re going to make the cats do yoga and I just say, ‘No,’” Winter said. “They just interact and feel the vibe. I have yet to see a cat do a downward dog.”
She also often fields this question: “Will you ever do goat yoga?”
Winter says she will, but until then, yogis can venture about 95 miles west of the metro Quad-Cities to Palo, Iowa, where Coco’s Ranch hosts regular “Iowa Goat Yoga” classes.
“Yogis love that you can do yoga anywhere,” Winter said. “And we take advantage of that.”
Anywhere includes a barn at Davenport’s Grand Hannover Farm, where 25-year-old instructor Angela Meyer leads weekly classes open to everyone and catered to horseback-riders.
During Barn Yoga, as Meyer calls it, she leads a group of 10-20 people through a basic class and there just happens to be horses nearby in stalls and yoga mats just happen to be on the floor of the barn.
“For me, a barn is like the most calming place you can be,” she said. “Everything about a barn I just love. For a lot of people, it’s a second home to them.”
It can be a more a more natural place to practice, “versus a yoga studio, which is not everyone’s cup of tea,” Meyer said.
Traditionalists may worry, Meyer said, that out-of-the-studio classes undermine the “seriousness” of yoga.
But Meyer is more focused on “making it more accessible to everyone.”
“It’s such an important practice that however we can get it to the most amount of people is really important,” she said.
'Yoga has changed my life'
The first time Coyne-Logan went to a yoga class, she didn’t like it at all.
“I was confused and lost and felt like I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said.
Now that she has a much better handle on yoga, she hopes to get more Quad-Citians to at least give it a try.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t talk to someone new about yoga and they say they’re afraid to try it,” she said. “They think you have to be super flexible and in great shape and know what they’re doing, which is not the case.”
In response to that line of thought, Coyne-Logan, 33, tells people this: “Yoga has changed my life. I feel so better physically and mentally.”
The yoga class she led on Saturday mornings over the past few months at Armored Gardens drew several beginners, including her boyfriend and her 76-year-old mother.
“I’ve been trying to get my boyfriend to come to a class for a year,” she said. “He liked this because he could be outside. And, he could have a beer.”
Coyne-Logan, who also teaches at Soul Hot Yoga in Bettendorf and Zen Box in Eldridge, has a wine and yoga class coming up on Sept. 26 at the Putnam Museum.
“I just want everyone to experience how amazing it can be for your body, mind and soul,” she said. “If we all did yoga, the world would be a much better place.”