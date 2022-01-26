Yom Hashoah Committee accepting entries for Holocaust essay and visual arts contests

The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee has announced that entries are now being taken for the Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest and the Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest, which are open to all Quad-City area students from grades 6-12.
The deadline for entries is March 1.
Both contests offer cash prizes. First place is $500 with a $100 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance. Second place is $200 with a $50 gift card to the teacher providing guidance. Third place is $100 with a $50 gift card to the teacher providing guidance.
Essay entries must be submitted electronically as an email attachment to aross@jfqc.org with “Yom Hashoah Essay” in the subject line.
Visual art entries, artwork, artist statement and entry form, should be delivered to Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201, for check in by March 1. The artist’s statement and entry form must be typed so it is easily readable.
Details and applications for both contests are available online at www.hecqc.org.
For more information, contact the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities at 309-793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.