Yom Hashoah Committee calls for Holocaust-related student contests

The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah Committee is accepting entries for two contests related to Holocaust remembrance.
Quad-Cities students in grades 6-12 can submit entries to the Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest and the Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest for a chance to win cash prizes. The deadline for both contests is March 1.
For the Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest, students should research a child or young person who witnessed the events of the Holocaust in Europe. They should write about the conditions they faced and how learning about them made the student's understanding of the Holocaust became more meaningful to them.
The theme of the Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest is “Imagery and Expression: A Visual Response to the Holocaust.” Students should submit an original work conveying the theme in the mediums of painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, collage or video.
First prize comes with $500 for the student and a $100 gift card for the teacher who provided guidance, second place comes with $200 and a $50 gift card, and third place comes with $100 and a $50 gift card.
Applications and more information can be found online.