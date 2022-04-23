Yom Hashoah-Holocaust Remembrance Program to be held May 1 at St. Ambrose University

Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Program, will be presented at 7 p.m., May 1, at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

The program is free and open to the public.

This year’s keynote speaker is Holocaust survivor Rodi Glass, from Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Glass was born to Fredrika Sophie and Meyer Watterman in Amsterdam in 1936.

Meyer Watterman was one of seven siblings and owned a leather goods store.

After the Nazis occupied the Netherlands, Watterman’s store was handed over to a German in 1941.

Fredrika was kept on to help run the store. However, Glass’ parents were deported to Westerbork on Oct. 2, 1942. After about six months in the camp, Glass’ grandfather was able to secure their release through bribery.

In 1943 the family was once again deported to Westerbork. Because her mother had British papers, Glass and her parents were able to avoid being deported to the east. They were then taken to Vittel, France, where they were liberated by the Americans. In 1944, the Americans moved them La Bourboule.

After the war they returned to Amsterdam, where they reclaimed the family business from the German to whom it had been given.

Glass and her parents immigrated to the United States in April 1951.

Of the extended family, only Glass, her parents and one aunt survived.

The program is presented by the Yom Hashoah Committee of the Quad Cities, Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Temple Emanuel, Congregation Beth Israel, Churches United, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University and the Eastern Iowa Community College District.

For more information call the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities at 309-793-1300.

Glass also will speak to Augustana College students at 7 p.m. May 2 via Zoom. Go to augustana.edu/events for the Zoom link, or contact Dr. Janina Ehrlich at janinaehrlich@augustana.edu for details.

