You can be a 'snow hero,' agencies say

Three Quad-City agencies — the University of Illinois Extension, Scott County Health Department and Child Abuse Council-All Our Kids Network — are encouraging people to help others by shoveling their walks.
The "Be a Snow Hero" campaign reminds the community that for some folks, especially elderly or those with physical limitations, clearing snow from sidewalks and driveways may not be possible.
Snow Heroes help by clearing shared spaces such as sidewalks. When sidewalks are clear, people can easily walk to bus stops, children can safely walk to school, and all individuals, including those who are trying to stay physically active, will have clear paths to walk on, the agencies say.
Take a selfie of your work with the hashtag #SnowHero.
The agencies also are promoting snow heroism as a way to get out and exercise and enjoy fresh air.
The agencies do advise caution, though. When heading out for snow removal, be sure to check for icy conditions underneath the snow.
Also, dress appropriately for the temperatures, allow time to warm up, practice proper form, and consult a physician immediately if chest pain is present.
For local expert advice about safe shoveling practices and how to be a #SnowHero, visit go.illinois.edu/ShovelingTips and go.illinois.edu/SnowHero. Check out safe shoveling tips on Facebook by searching @uiextensionhmrs