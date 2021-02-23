You can be a 'snow hero,' agencies say

Three Quad-City agencies — the University of Illinois Extension, Scott County Health Department and Child Abuse Council-All Our Kids Network — are encouraging people to help others by shoveling their walks.

The "Be a Snow Hero" campaign reminds the community that for some folks, especially elderly or those with physical limitations, clearing snow from sidewalks and driveways may not be possible.

Snow Heroes help by clearing shared spaces such as sidewalks. When sidewalks are clear, people can easily walk to bus stops, children can safely walk to school, and all individuals, including those who are trying to stay physically active, will have clear paths to walk on, the agencies say.

Take a selfie of your work with the hashtag #SnowHero.

The agencies also are promoting snow heroism as a way to get out and exercise and enjoy fresh air.