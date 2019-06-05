Cast your rods! This weekend Iowa residents can fish for free. Next weekend, Illinois residents can do the same.
On June 7 through 9, Iowa residents can fish in-state without buying a license. It’s part of the “free fishing weekend” hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. All other regulations will remain in place.
In the Land of Lincoln, Illinois residents will be able to fish for free from June 14-17.
The “four-day celebration of fishing in Illinois,” as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said, coincides with Father’s Day weekend.
A one-day fishing license for Iowa residents typically costs $10.50, and $12.00 for non-residents, according to the DNR website. Residents under 16 years old can fish without a license.
The Iowa DNR website has a full list of regulations and fishing spots, including nearly a dozen along the Mississippi River.
The Illinois DNR site has similar information, including pools along the Mississippi for fishing.
More information can be found at ifishillinois.org and iowadnr.gov/Fishing.