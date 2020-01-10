You are the owner of this article.
You can get a free poinsettia in Davenport

Vander Veer Botanical Center, Davenport, is hosting a poisettia give-away from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 11-12. Just drop in and pick up a plant of your choosing.

Members of the public can get a free poinsettia plant from Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park, while supplies last, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 11-12.

The plants in shades of red, pink, marble and white were part of the park's holiday display that is being taken down.

The give-away will be in the conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave.

Distribution is limited to one plant per person; you're asked to bring a bag to protect plants against the cold. Donations will be accepted to support Friends of Vander Veer.

For more information, call 563-323-3298.

