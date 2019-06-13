In response to historic flooding, Xstream Cleanup seeks volunteers for a one-day, region-wide flood cleanup Saturday, June 29.
Xstream Cleanup volunteers have identified at least five areas in the Quad-City region where volunteers can assist.
Sites include downtown Davenport parks, Nahant Marsh in Davenport, the city of Buffalo, Riverdale, Seventh Street and North Shore Drive in Moline and Green Valley Park in Moline. Additional sites are expected in the days to come.
To volunteer, register at www.XstreamCleanup.org.
Cleanup supplies such as gloves, dust masks and garbage bags will be provided by Xstream Cleanup. Volunteers should be prepared to get dirty and are asked to wear old clothes and closed-toe shoes. Work will vary by location, but all Flood Cleanup 2019 locations will be considered heavy-duty and will include debris removal.
Xstream Cleanup, a Quad-City initiative now in its 15th year, began in 2004 as a small-scale cleanup of Duck Creek. Over the years, the event has removed more than 1 million pounds of trash from area waterways.
For more information, go to www.xstreamcleanup.org or “Like” Xstream Cleanup on Facebook for updates as the event approaches.