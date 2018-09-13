The fall sampling of water quality in Scott County will be 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 9, beginning at the Bettendorf fire station, 5002 Crow Creek Road.
The event is sponsored by the Partners of Scott County Watersheds and its members. Sampling is an essential component of monitoring water quality, the outcome of water quality projects, and for identification of new harmful inputs, according to a news release from the city of Davenport.
Lunch will be provided.
For questions, send an email to akay@ci.davenport.ia.us.