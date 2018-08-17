A presentation on soil health and its impact on water quality and crop production will be at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
The talk by Jason Steele will be the monthly forum of Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
Steele is an area resource soil scientist for 20 counties in southeast Iowa with more than 17 years' experience. He is an expert in the relationship between cover crops and soil health. He also is a landowner who implements conservation practices on his own ground.
Lunch is available for a $5 donation. To RSVP, or for questions, email Jan McClurg at jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net.