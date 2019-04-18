Scott County's small towns and volunteer fire and ambulance departments cannot shoulder the costs of replacement radios as part of a new radio infrastructure project.
That was the message Thursday night at a Scott County Emergency Management Commission meeting, as several small-town mayors, fire chiefs and other emergency personnel spoke of the budget challenges they already face buying new equipment and gear, paying for training and other mandates required by the state.
County officials on Thursday offered the first financial details of a $17.6 million Quad-City-wide radio system upgrade to nearly 20 emergency responders and elected leaders. They gathered at the Scott Emergency Communications Center, or SECC, which provides the county's consolidated dispatching.
"You cannot have enough pancake breakfasts to cover what we have to cover," said Donahue Mayor Ken Schoenthaler, who also sits on the commission.
The Donahue Fire Department, where Schoenthaler is a volunteer, is recommended for 20 new radio units under the radio infrastructure project at a cost of $64,579.16. "I don't know where that would come from," he said.
Blue Grass Mayor Larry Guy, the retired fire chief of his town, agreed. "It has to be 100 percent funded (by Scott County) or you'll have a lot of departments do without equipment because they can't afford (it)."
Scott County Chairman Tony Knobbe told the crowd that 1,624 radio units are recommended in the upgrade project for police, fire, ambulance departments as well as other county departments such as secondary roads and conservation. The total cost of the radio portion would be $5.4 million.
The entire project, done in conjunction with Rock Island County, will cost $17.67 million.
Knobbe said the county will cover the $7.3 million in new infrastructure — towers, transmitters, computers and other technology — using E911 funds received from fees on cell phone and landlines.
But the county is also weighing the options for paying for the radios.
Knobbe said the choices range from the county paying for 100 percent of the radios to the individual agencies covering all the costs of their share — as well as a range of alternatives in the middle.
If the county picked up the full cost, which would be paid by property taxes on all types of property, Knobbe said it would be equal to 10 cents on the tax levy. An owner of a $150,000 home, he said, would pay an additional $8 a year.
Joe Hahn, Walcott assistant fire chief, said his department has been saving to build a new fire station to replace its 150-year-old building that "our trucks hardly fit in." But the city's finance staff said if Walcott has to pay for its $131,000 in radios, it will have to use the building fund.
"We won't be able to afford this at all," he said, adding "Even at 10 percent (share of the cost), we'd have to finance it."
In addition to costs, emergency personnel questioned what assurances they will have that all areas of the county will have good coverage. A few pointed out they have been through as many as four radio upgrades in their tenure.
Princeton Police Chief Brian Carsten said previous radio upgrades promised to solve the coverage issues impacting his town and others, such as Buffalo and McCausland. But 10 years later, it still is a struggle with his radio communications.
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer, of Blue Grass, said he plans to encourage the county to fund 100 percent of the radios.
If the small communities and volunteer departments are left facing the costs, he said, "What might happen is they'll say, 'I can't do this anymore. Here's your truck, here's your radio, here's your pager."