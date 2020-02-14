'You get the biggest smiles': Quad-City florist delivers joy, love on Valentine's Day

Van Blaracom said Friday is the first of three busy days — deliveries are abundant on Saturday, too, he said, as men forget to plan ahead or forget the day altogether. Valentine's Day, Cunningham said, is one of her two busiest days. The other is Mothers Day.

Cuningham put the petal to the metal, so to speak, and made several deliveries in less than an hour, with his van running most of the time to maintain warm temperatures up front and a cooler environment in the back.

“The heat is worse on flowers than the cold is,” he said, adding that floral delivery drivers must crank up the air conditioning during the summer.

He looked forward to handing the bouquets to the recipients. “In this job, you can have somebody having their worst day, and you get the biggest smiles” upon floral deliveries, he said.

Beth Sindt, director of finances for the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, grinned when Van Blaracom presented her a bouquet. She and her husband were married Aug. 14, 1976, so the flowers were for her 43 ½-year anniversary, she said.

He gets in trouble for spending money on flowers sometimes, she said. “I’m the finance person.”