'You just take it one day at a time': Bettendorf resident Harriet Harley turns 108

One boy asked her to marry him while she taught, after helping get a library book and carrying him by the suspenders.

"He said, 'I was heavy, wasn't I? Do you know that in 20 years I'm going to marry you?'" she said, still remembering almost 90 years later.

Her favorite birthday present this year was her great-great grandson, who was born in December 2020.

Staff at The Fountains Senior Living keep her pretty occupied, with games and church services. She'll also hang out with friends, which make up almost the entire resident population, she said with a laugh.

"There's not too many I don't know," Harley said.

She used to enjoy sewing and knitting, her daughter, Sandra Harley Carey, said. She would make skirts and sweaters for her two daughters until they were in third grade, putting in details like embroidery on the sleeves.

"We always had the nicest clothes of anybody because she made them," Carey said.

However, the thing she's enjoyed doing most her entire life has trying to be a good mother.