One in three college students experience mental illness, according to the American Psychology Association. But the stigma associated with it will keep some from seeking treatment.
The Gray Matters, a student-run campaign at Rock Island-based Augustana College, is trying to change that. The core of the campaign is this: "You matter."
"I've always been really passionate about mental health because growing up, I saw it affect a lot of my friends around me and I just really felt the effects of it," founder Haley DeGreve, a junior, said in an interview. "I've always wanted to do something about it, but I never knew how."
As the chair of the student government's Wellness Committee, DeGreve had the idea for an awareness campaign, but only learned how to act on it in classes this year that taught her how to run effective campaigns.
The campaign includes posters with photos of students and a kick-off event that encouraged students to speak out. At the Feb. 5 event, participants shared their stories.
One was senior Belle Hartman, student government vice president, who shared her struggles with mental health and encouraged others to talk to those who love them.
"I found that the most important thing to do is talk about it," she said at the event. "Tell someone when you're feeling sad or useless, unworthy or just not yourself."
She felt freer after speaking out, she said.
"I think this was a time for me to share my story for the first time and take the opportunity, especially before I leave," Hartman said in an interview.
DeGreve says the next steps will including showing a documentary on mental health and having a follow-up discussion. They may start a support group for peer support, she said.
Augustana's Director of Counseling William Iavarone says the college is working on implementing more group counseling.
"I think a lot of students really need to see how they are in response to their peers," he said. "I think it's important to see how their peers feel because a lot of them are struggling with self-esteem and self-worth. So I think group counseling would be a great addition to the counseling that we already do."
To destigmatize mental health, Iavarone says he can advocate for his clients and help them be an advocate for themselves. With counseling comes confidentiality and privacy, but Iavarone said in helping his clients understand they can spread their voice and raise awareness, and that will reduce the stigma.
St. Ambrose University Director of Counseling Dr. Sarah Oliver said the university has more students who need counseling than openings to serve them, and that reflects a national trend.
"It kind of requires you to get innovative in order to take care of people, because the one-on-one counseling isn't a feasible solution anymore to meeting the needs of students," she said.
Oliver said St. Ambrose offers six therapy sessions to students and is moving toward a symptom-reduction model.
"We want students to persist here and be well and graduate and go do what they want to do," she said. "So for our folks who need longer-term or more intense treatment, we're working with them to try and connect them to therapists in the community who can spend that much time."
DeGreve said she's seen more support for others after her event. "I personally have seen so much support and it makes me so grateful that I go to a school where people truly are able to use their voice for something greater than themselves," DeGreve said. "It's really been awesome."