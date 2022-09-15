'You never learn everything:' Deere-Wiman House still hides mysteries, 150 years later

Despite age, weather and over a century of changing trends and hands, many features of the Deere-Wiman house remain the same. Charles Deere, his family and three more generations all sat at the same porches with the same view, and the winding driveway still gives a stunning first look of the house.

Roof lines, decorating and appliances may all be different, but the house's grandeur has not diminished with time.

"That was the whole point," said Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House Program Director Gretchen Small. "They wanted you to get that shock and awe."

The Deere-Wiman house, commissioned by John Deere's son, Charles Deere, was built 150 years ago this year. Staff of the Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House are celebrating this milestone with events geared towards the arts and history of the house and family.

The house will host a porch party 12-5 p.m. Sept. 18, featuring live music, food, educational talks and an underground tour of the Butterworth Center's tunnel. Music at the Butterworth Center will take place 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 with Latin folk fusion band Son Monarcas.

More events centered on the house's history and its work as a public space now will occur through early 2023.

While the bulk of construction took place in 1872, Charles Deere and his family didn't move in until 1873, Small said. Dubbed "The Overlook," the land stayed with the family for more than 100 years, until 1976 when it was donated for public use.

Goats are utilizing their teeth and appetite to help clean the hilltop by the Deere-Wiman house, said Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House Executive Director Stacy Klingler. The Butterworth Center staff and volunteers also work on restoration projects throughout the house continuously.

According to a newspaper clipping Small found, Deere had the house insured for an amount between $40,000-$50,000. Small believes the house would have cost around that much to build — the equivalent of a seven-figure home today.

One of the more popular questions Small and Klingler receive about the house is how much it cost to build. Others include whether John Deere lived at the residence — no — and when the house gained electricity — by 1890, Small said. Other questions are more complicated, like how many bedrooms the house has and whether specific family members did specific things in the house.

The Butterworth Center staff don't have all the answers, as many aspects of the house and information on family activities have been lost to time. A time machine would answer every question they have, but unfortunately, Small said, they have to work with what they've got.

What they do have, however, can change at any time. Old photos donated by descendants of the family can reveal what kind of furniture was kept where, patterns on wallpaper long painted over and more.

Even coincidence can offer insight into the past. A recent storm knocked a wooden beam off the trellis they've been working to restore, Klingler said, still painted the original green in one spot. Now the staff can accurately return it to its original color scheme.

"People think history is static," Klingler said. "What happened is static, but what we know about it changes based on what got saved and what we can find. It's an investigation."

As more work is done, more items are donated, more mysteries will be revealed, Small said — and there's no end to the questions they would like answers to.

Who knows what will be uncovered by the next anniversary.

"That's what's interesting about historic houses, is that you do never learn everything," Small said.