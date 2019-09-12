A 4th annual Monarch Butterfly Release Party will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Davenport's Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4900 Wapello Ave., Davenport.
Now is the time of year when late emerging butterflies begin their remarkable migration to Mexico. Throughout the morning and on noon Saturday, participants will be able to tag and feed butterflies for the Monarch Watch Citizen Science Program. About 200 butterflies will be released.
Participants also are invited to venture out on a nature hike with a naturalist to learn about wetlands and to take home a DIY ‘monarch truffle’ which is a seed ball that will grow native nectar sources for pollinators.
You have free articles remaining.
A bake sale, taco bar and honey from Crandall Farms, Coal Valley, will be available for purchase, and children's activities with storytelling from with the Davenport Public Library will be available throughout the day.
To RSVP, go to nahantmarsh.org/our-events/monarch-release-party-2019/ or call 563-336-3370.