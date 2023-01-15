'You'll never believe this:' Davenport woman learns of never-before-met half-sister at 92 years old

Vera Nickolas and her granddaughter, Alex Dermody, used to have a long-running joke about Nickolas unknowingly having a bunch of siblings out in the world. The Davenport woman never interacted with her father past early childhood, so it wasn't completely improbable.

It wasn't until Dermody began crafting a family tree that their inside joke became an irrefutable fact — Nickolas had a half-sister. At 92 years old, it's probably one of the most unexpected pieces of news she could have received.

"I was more or less in a state of shock, and I guess I felt like, 'Oh, wow. Why didn't I know this years ago?'," Nickolas said. "We could have been friends and done things together and really been sisters. But anyway, knowing we do have each other now is better than not at all."

Nickolas was born and raised in Davenport, and her parents divorced when she was 2 years old. Her parents went their separate ways, with Nickolas staying with her mother. The next she heard of her father, it was to receive notice of his death. Nickolas was 16 at the time, she said, and didn't give the news much thought.

Three-quarters of a century later, Dermody decided to use Ancestry.com to craft a family tree. She got the idea from a friend who had also found never-before-heard-of family members.

Wanting to learn more about the family she had only vague information about, Dermody said she asked her grandmother for her father's name and birthday and entered it online. She traced the family tree back to the 1600s, even finding one distant ancestor in Cornwall, England, who was related to the Duke of Cornwall.

In many families, discovering nobility in the bloodline might have been the most interesting thing to come out of such a search. Instead, the Duke of Cornwall was trumped by Edith Rothermund, 76, born Edith Cummings in Pella, Iowa.

The first thing Dermody found on Nickolas' father was a marriage license, confirming that he did remarry. Wanting to know more about the man her grandmother couldn't really remember, she kept searching.

"I dug a little deeper, and I found a birth record for a girl named Edith Cummings," Dermody said. "And that's when I was like, 'Wait, is there actually a sibling? Is this joke we've had for 20 years becoming real?'"

Dermody woke Nickolas near midnight to tell her the news, and the two talked for hours, trying to learn more. The granddaughter found Rothermund on Facebook, reached out and confirmed the connection.

Rothermund and Nickolas' father died just a few months after Rothermund was born. She still lays flowers on his grave when she visits Iowa.

The sisters first like their story was more fiction than fact and never expected something like this to happen to them. Their high school graduation photos show a striking resemblance, with Nickolas joking that her sister stole her hairstyle. Their childhoods also were similar, as both of their mothers moved in with their grandparents while they were raising their daughters.

"You hear about this on TV, but to actually happen to you ... as soon as I got off the phone, I called my kids and told them. I said, 'You'll never believe this,'" Rothermund said.

She has been able to provide Nickolas with pictures of their father and information she never had, such as how he died. Though neither of them knew him beyond what they were told, they shared what they knew.

Now the sisters speak regularly over the phone, as Rothermund lives in Olathe, Kan. She plans to visit her half-sister this spring, as she always returns to Pella for the town's tulip festival.

The connection means so much more than just the sisters. Nickolas' family is fairly small and Rothermund's is larger, and both have new relatives they hope to get to know for years to come. Dermody said she's excited to see her family grow and couldn't wait to meet Rothermund and her relatives in person.

By sharing their story, the grandmother and granddaughter said they hope others might decide to try to find out the mysteries of their own families. Rothermund and Nickolas both give the credit to Dermody for the find.

"We thank you, Alex, because if it wasn't for you, we would not be where we are today," Nickolas said.