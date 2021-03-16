Related to this story
The possibility of blowing up the old I-74 bridge is not off the table.
As of today, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is a go.
Update: Former UTHS resource officer gets 90 days in jail, 30 months of probation in child pornography case
A former resource officer for United Township High School will serve 90 days in jail and 30 months of probation after he was sentenced Friday …
Rock Island County authorities have leveled charges against three men in connection with Wednesday’s pursuit by Moline police that ended when …
Bettendorf firefighters rescued a woman who was home alone when a fire broke out at her house Friday.
Davenport residents would continue to see a flurry of road and sewer construction projects this summer under a city budget proposal, including…
The American Pickers are coming back to Illinois and plan to film episodes of the The History Channel series in the state throughout May.
A body of a white male was recovered from the Mississippi River on Wednesday about 4 miles north of Savanna, Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloep…
Davenport police arrested two people -- one of whom was free on bond awaiting trial on drug and weapons charges – on theft, weapons and burgla…
GENESEO — Jamie Shoemaker’s first day as a Geneseo police officer was Monday, March 8, which is also Women’s International Day, and is signifi…