Young Artists' creations on display at Figge Art Museum

Young Artists' creations on display at Figge Art Museum

{{featured_button_text}}
021320-bet-youngartists-02.JPG

Natalie Albracht, 10, of Davenport, points out artwork to her family at Bettendorf Schools' Recognition Day on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

The annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition showcases the work of 900 Quad-City area grade school artists through April.

Artwork from selected students from participating schools is displayed for about a week. Each school's exhibit wraps up with a closing recognition ceremony, at which students are presented with certificates for participating.

Meghan Purcell, Mark Twain Elementary art teacher, said the program helps students with gain a sense of pride.

“It is always telling to see them like their artwork and see it there,” she said. “There is so much emphasis on sports in school, so it is nice to see the nature of creativity recognized.”

Two years ago, Mark Twain student Addison Faust, now 10, had her artwork on display. This year it is her twin sister, Macy, supplying the talent.

“I really liked it,” Addison said of Macy's work. "She is really talented."

Their mom Emily Faust admits that the girls get that skill from their dad Ryan.

“I feel like I have done something good,” said Macy, whose artwork was a self portrait using fruit. “I like to draw a lot.”

Young Artists at the Figge

North Scott Schools through Feb. 23

Recognition Day: Sunday, Feb. 23

Pleasant Valley Schools February 29 – March 8, 2020

Recognition Day: Sunday, March 3

Moline Schools March 14 – 22, 2020

Recognition Day: Sunday, March 15

Muscatine Schools March 28 – April 5, 2020

Recognition Day: Sunday, April 5

Davenport Schools April 11 – 19, 2020

Recognition Day: Sunday, April 19

Rock Island-Milan Schools April 25 – May 3, 2020

Recognition Day: Sunday, April 26

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News