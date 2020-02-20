Young Artists' creations on display at Figge Art Museum

The annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition showcases the work of 900 Quad-City area grade school artists through April.

Artwork from selected students from participating schools is displayed for about a week. Each school's exhibit wraps up with a closing recognition ceremony, at which students are presented with certificates for participating.

Meghan Purcell, Mark Twain Elementary art teacher, said the program helps students with gain a sense of pride.

“It is always telling to see them like their artwork and see it there,” she said. “There is so much emphasis on sports in school, so it is nice to see the nature of creativity recognized.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two years ago, Mark Twain student Addison Faust, now 10, had her artwork on display. This year it is her twin sister, Macy, supplying the talent.

“I really liked it,” Addison said of Macy's work. "She is really talented."

Their mom Emily Faust admits that the girls get that skill from their dad Ryan.

“I feel like I have done something good,” said Macy, whose artwork was a self portrait using fruit. “I like to draw a lot.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0