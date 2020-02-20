Young Artists' creations on display at Figge Art Museum

Natalie Albracht, 10, of Davenport, points out artwork to her family at Bettendorf Schools' Recognition Day on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.
The annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition showcases the work of 900 Quad-City area grade school artists through April.
Artwork from selected students from participating schools is displayed for about a week. Each school's exhibit wraps up with a closing recognition ceremony, at which students are presented with certificates for participating.
Meghan Purcell, Mark Twain Elementary art teacher, said the program helps students with gain a sense of pride.
“It is always telling to see them like their artwork and see it there,” she said. “There is so much emphasis on sports in school, so it is nice to see the nature of creativity recognized.”
Two years ago, Mark Twain student Addison Faust, now 10, had her artwork on display. This year it is her twin sister, Macy, supplying the talent.
“I really liked it,” Addison said of Macy's work. "She is really talented."
Their mom Emily Faust admits that the girls get that skill from their dad Ryan.
“I feel like I have done something good,” said Macy, whose artwork was a self portrait using fruit. “I like to draw a lot.”
Alice Sundhausen, 6, of Bettendorf, points out artwork while attending Bettendorf Schools' Recognition Day with her family. The event celebrate the school district and young artists' participation in the Young Artists at the Figge.
Kennedy Butler poses for a photograph with holds her Young Artists certificate. She and fellow Bettendorf Schools' students were honored at a Recognition Day at the Davenport museum on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Kendall Butler walks back to her fellow classmates after receiving a certificate for her participation in the Young Artists at the Figge program. The museum honored Bettendorf Schools students at a ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Guess walk past art while attending the Bettendorf Schools' Recognition Day to celebrate their exhibit as part of the Young Artists at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Treya Patel, 9, of Davenport holds her certificate posing next to her artwork during the Bettendorf Schools' Recognition Day at the Figge Art Museum. The Young Artists at the Figge program showcases elementary students' works.
Amber Hovery and her daughter Gabby, of Bettendorf, admire her artwork displayed in the Young Artists at the Figge exhibit. She was one of the artists celebrated during a Bettendorf Schools' Recognition Day on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Luke Leavett, 9, of Davenport, poses for a photograph by his father Brian Leavett. He and other students from Bettendorf Schools were honored at a Recognition Day on Sunday, Feb. 9, which celebrated their exhibit in the Young Artists at the Figge program.
Shekinah Coyomani holds her certificate next to her art work at the Bettendorf Schools' Recognition Day to celebrate their exhibit as part of the Young Artists at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Mackenzie Retzl, 7, of Davenport, gets her photograph taken by her mother Brandi Retzl at Bettendorf Schools' Recognition Day at the Figge Art Musuem. The event celebrated the school district's exhibit as part of the Young Artists at the Figge program.
Guests walk past artwork in the Young Artists at the Figge exhibit at the Figge Art Museum while attending the Bettendorf Schools' Recognition Day on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Art piece done by Kendall Butler from Paul Norton elementary school at Bettendorf Schools' Recognition Day to celebrate their exhibit as part of the Young Artists at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
