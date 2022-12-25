Young mother reflects on navigating foster-care, looks forward to furnishing a 'full house'

Aaviona Davis-Whitfield has endured a lot in her 21 years, but she's also learned a lot.
Growing up through the foster care system, Davis-Whitfield never experienced a typical "home."
"I was put in foster care at 7; a lot of stuff had happened through that process. At 13, I was going in-and-out of juvenile detention centers," she said. "I had been in there (juvenile detention) until I was 18. When I got out, I completely had to change things around because couldn't do it anymore."
Davis-Whitfield had started going back to school but later dropped out at 19 after finding out she was pregnant.
"It was just like, 'There's no more school for me.' I was kicked out of my first apartment and moved in with my grandparents," she said.
Reflecting on her journey, Davis-Whitfield acknowledges her experience between the foster care system and juvenile detention used to manifest itself through anger and still impacts her to this day.
"I have PTSD. I have a lot of issues, but I didn't understand that when I was a kid," she said. "As I was getting older and kept going back-and-forth from houses, the Robert Young Center, hospitals and jail, I was just like, 'What are you doing?'"
Despite navigating these challenges at such a young age, Davis-Whitfield said her children give her the motivation and perseverance to turn her situation around.
"... Because whose going to raise my kids? I had just gotten out of foster care, so why would I do that to my child?" So I got myself together," she said. "I've just learned to keep myself and my kids safe and just keep to me, not going around doing things everyone thinks someone in my position would be doing."
Davis-Whitfield said her children had been a large factor in her own personal growth — namely, her managing a lifetime of trauma.
"I still find myself angry sometimes, but I'll just look at my son. He'll do something silly and I forget about it," she said. "Sometimes I just don't want to do anything; I have really bad depression and my son knows when I'm feeling that way. He'll come to me and lay his head on me and I'll get to laughing."
Since giving birth to her second child, Davis-Whitfield and her family have remained in their current apartment. Though she cares for her two children herself — budgeting as best she can to meet their needs — Davis-Whitfield also recently took in a 17-year-old, a former family friend.
"I introduced myself to her, and she told me all about her story," Davis-Whitfield said. "I told her, 'I understand where you're coming from because I come from the same boat. The next thing I know, she called me and asked if I could help with her living situation."
Davis-Whitfield agreed to help and worked with the teenager's caseworker on the arrangement. Once she moved in, Davis-Whitfield offered some advice from her own experience.
"I told her, 'Starting here, you have a choice: you either go up, or you go down ... but right now, I'm trying to get you better. You're only 17,' " she said. "I told her, 'All you have to do is go to school on time and get a job,' and she's been doing a good job; she's doing pretty good. She's been at her (current) job for about five months now."
Noting her "full house," Davis-Whitfield said she's waiting to hear back from a couple of day care centers so she can go to work. She also hopes to go back to school, but must prioritize her children first.
Davis-Whitfield recently accepted some donated living room furniture and bedroom sets. Through the Santa Fund's $1,000 donation, she looks forward to picking out a new couch to fully furnish her apartment.
"I've never really gotten the chance to get furniture from the store or anything," she said. "So I'm not used to that, or getting picked for anything like this (Santa Fund), so it's a shock."
Davis-Whitfield hopes others learn to be more understanding through her story and hopes for a brighter, more peaceful future for everyone.
"It's very hard for certain people out here; some people have the spoon in their hand already, some people have to go look for it," she said. "It's just very hard nowadays. There are shootings everywhere. I just wish the world would be all right, at least."
For children currently experiencing a similar upbringing as herself, Davis-Whitfield also wishes to influence as many as she can to "change how they're living" while they're still young.
Davis-Whitfield was nominated by Bonnie Howard, a family advocacy manager at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
More Santa Fund donors
Total through Dec. 12, 2022: $16,140