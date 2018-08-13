The Midwest Writing Center's Young Emerging Writers Summer Internship Program will host a two-part launch party Wednesday for the latest issue of the literary magazine, The Atlas.
The free event begins at 5 p.m. with a reception at the Rock Island Public Library Community Room, 401 19th St. The interns will give brief readings of their work, and the Tim Curry Outstanding Intern award will be presented to one of them.
At 8 p.m., the party will move to Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., where the interns will read different selections from the magazine.
Copies of the 13th volume of The Atlas will be offered for sale at both events.
The YEW summer program includes 16 students ages 15-19. YEW provides writing instruction in a variety of styles and helps interns develop professional skills in areas such as editing, collaborative project management and magazine design, according to a Midwest Writing Center release.
In 50 hours of meetings over seven weeks, the interns went "from meet-and-greet to producing a high-quality literary magazine," the release said.
Copies of new and back issues will be available for purchase at both locations; the new issue for $7.50, and all back issues for $5. After the launch, they will be sold at Exotic Imports in Moline, at the Midwest Writing Center, Rock Island Main Library, and online.
For more information about the YEW program or The Atlas, contact Ryan Collins at mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org, or 309-732-7330.