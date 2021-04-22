Younger people still making up large number of COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities

The average age of people newly infected with COVID-19 continues to hover in the 30s, Rock Island County Health officials said Thursday.

It was age 38 on Thursday.

Across Iowa, 62% percent of new cases were under age 50, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website.

Rock Island reported 27 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 14,119 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported — 311 Rock Island County residents have died from complications of the virus. There are 16 people hospitalized in the county.

In Scott County, there were 65 cases confirmed Thursday, according to the state, for a total of 20,662 cases. There have been 236 deaths in the county. Iowa region 5, which includes Clinton, Scott and Muscatine counties, among others, had 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 today, up 14 from yesterday. Of those, 24 were in intensive care.

Illinois reported 3,710 new cases, for a total of 1,312,722 with 21,755 deaths.

Iowa has had 576 cases, for a total of 391,167 cases with 5,904 deaths.