'Your turn will come': Q-C health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Hill, too, urged residents to beware vaccine-related scams. Until a vaccine distribution timeline is available, anyone claiming they can provide early access to the vaccine is a scam.

"There's no list to get on to get a vaccine," Hill said. "If anyone contacts you about getting on a list and asks you financial information, hang up immediately."

How well do the vaccines work?

Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be 94 to 95% effective in preventing illness, or symptoms of the disease. And the randomized Pfizer-BioNTech trial showed the two-dose vaccine to be universally effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, Katz said.

"The efficacy of these two vaccines is absolutely remarkable," he said.

What is not yet known is what impact the vaccines will have on infection and transmission.