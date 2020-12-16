'Your turn will come': Q-C health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution

While still seeking guidance from their state counterparts, Quad-Cities public health officials say they have plans in place to get people a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
"We ask for your patience. This is the largest public health response in modern history," said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department, just hours before 1,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were set to arrive in Rock Island to be distributed evenly to UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System.
"We have a plan for you and your turn will come," Hill said.
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday hosted a virtual town hall meeting with area businesses and representatives from Scott and Rock Island county health departments and area health systems about the first phase of vaccine distribution.
Panelists discussed the latest data and history behind vaccine development, safety considerations and phased roll-out based on each state’s prioritized groups and vaccine supply.
Who will get the vaccine and when?
The first wave in the U.S. will include 21 million health care personnel and 3 million residents living in long-term care facilities under phase 1a.
That includes: hospital caregivers, long-term care facility staff, outpatient venues, home health care personnel, pharmacies, public health officials, emergency medical services personnel, skilled-nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and other residential care facilities.
Locally, Genesis Health Systems began vaccinating employees Tuesday in Davenport, with 65 employees receiving the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Al Loeffelholz, emergency preparedness coordinator at Genesis, said it plans to vaccinate 140 to 150 employees per day in Davenport and Silvis. Melissa Wood, chief nurse executive at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, said it plans to vaccinate about 200 employees per day on both sides of the Mississippi River.
Neither Genesis nor UnityPoint Health plans to mandate staff and physicians to receive the vaccine but will strongly encourage it. Loeffelholz said a survey of 5,000 Genesis employees found 72% of nursing and other hospital staff and 97% of physicians intend to get the vaccine.
Hill said public health officials anticipate it will take at least a month and up to six weeks to vaccinate everyone locally within that initial group. She estimates about 8,000 people within Rock Island County would fall into the first population to get vaccinated.
Distribution to health care personnel "will likely be a little bit stratified during the early phases of 1a (vaccination roll out) because of lack of vaccine," Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz said.
Amy Thoreson, Scott County deputy health director, said the Scott County Health Department anticipates working with skilled-nursing facilities starting the week of Dec. 28 to distribute vaccine to staff and residents.
The next phased rolled out will include essential workers, including teachers, police and fire personnel, and those who work in the meatpacking plants and the farm, utility and transportation industries. However, specifics as who falls within that category as an essential frontline worker have yet to be determined.
"60% to 70%, perhaps 80%, of the workforce in Iowa (potentially) falls in that category," Thoreson said. "And so we don't know yet how far down the supply chain those services will meet those definitions, particularly knowing we still have limited vaccine supplies."
Hill estimates about 35,000 individuals in Rock Island County could qualify as essential workers, based on estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Hill, too, noted that Rock Island County is among 50 in Illinois prioritized to receive vaccinations first after being deemed to have among the highest disease burden and largest health disparities in Illinois, due to lower median income and higher prevalence of people working in critical infrastructure jobs.
After that, vaccines will be distributed to adults with high-risk medical conditions and those age 65 or older under Phase 2, followed by workers, children and young adults not included in phases 1 and 2.
Thoreson emphasized that "while we all are moving toward the same end goal, we may move there a little differently throughout as we work through this within our own state boundaries."
Hill, too, urged residents to beware vaccine-related scams. Until a vaccine distribution timeline is available, anyone claiming they can provide early access to the vaccine is a scam.
"There's no list to get on to get a vaccine," Hill said. "If anyone contacts you about getting on a list and asks you financial information, hang up immediately."
How well do the vaccines work?
Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be 94 to 95% effective in preventing illness, or symptoms of the disease. And the randomized Pfizer-BioNTech trial showed the two-dose vaccine to be universally effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, Katz said.
"The efficacy of these two vaccines is absolutely remarkable," he said.
What is not yet known is what impact the vaccines will have on infection and transmission.
"We also don't know the duration of immunity and the efficacy of the vaccine among long-term care facility residents, those who are pregnant, children younger than age 16 and those with a suppressed immune system," Katz said. "We know they prevent illness, but we don't now for how long. We don't know to what degree they prevent infection and transmission, critically important in how the vaccines roll out and what we do about other preventive measures."
How safe is the vaccine?
Data from the randomized Pfizer-BioNTech trial showed the two-dose vaccine to be 100% effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19. But in roughly half the people who receive the shot, it can produce modest side effects, including fever, headache, fatigue and pain at the injection site, Katz said.
"There are multiple programs to monitor safety going forward, and serious adverse events beyond six weeks of completion of a vaccine series are, in fact, very, very rare," Katz said. "The known potential benefits outweigh known potential risks with the Pfizer vaccine," and he assumes the same for Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be given emergency use authorization by federal regulators later this week.
With arrival of vaccines, is there end in sight for wearing a mask?
Not for now, Katz said.
"We’re really in the middle of continued uncontrolled community spread," Katz said.
Scott County saw a moving average of 16.8% of positive coronavirus test results over the past 14 days — or an average about 70 new cases per 100,000 — and 120 deaths.
"95% efficacy is not 100%," Katz said, reiterating that gaps in data remain about how long vaccines provide protection from the coronavirus and the impact the vaccine will have infection and transmission, "both of which are different than illness."
"We know there's transmission from asymptomatic infections, probably half of the transmissions recognize are from pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals," He said. "There is a risk for reinfections. ... And we don't know what is needed for herd immunity.
"So well into the second or third quarter of 2021 masking, physical and social distancing, etc. remain absolutely critical. You have to stay alive to get the vaccine is what I'm telling you."
Katz said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision Wednesday to ease the state's COVID-19 restrictions, including lifting a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants and removing limitations on social gatherings, was "way too soon."
