'You're on guard': Quad-Cities LGBTQ advocates react to Iowa transgender sports ban

LGBTQ+ advocates and experts on gender discrimination in athletics say a bill barring transgender girls and women from playing in girls' high school sports and women's college athletics attempts to solve a problem that doesn't exist, while creating new ones in the process.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law last week prohibiting transgender girls and women — who were born biologically male but identify as female or are transitioning their gender medically and physically — from participating in K-12 and collegiate sports that align with their gender identity. The bill takes effect immediately.

House File 2416 states that "only female students, based on their sex, may participate in any team, sport, or athletic event designated as being for females, women, or girls." There is no mention of transgender boys participating in male sports.

Conservative supporters of the bill contend that biological differences make it unfair for cisgender women and girls — those assigned female at birth and who identify as female — to compete against trans athletes who were assigned male at birth. They argue the bill will create a level playing field for cisgender girl athletes.

"It’s simply a reality of human biology. Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity, and it’s absolutely unfair," Reynolds, a Republican, said during the public bill-signing event. “Girls athletes would inevitably be displaced by biological boys with physical advantages."

Critics of the bill, however, say it's a solution in search of a problem.

There are no examples of transgender girls dominating a girls’ sport in Iowa, and examples nationally exist but are rare.

Chase Norris, executive director of Clock, Inc., a nonprofit focused on supporting LGBTQ youth in the Quad-Cities, said the bill will only succeed in making transgender youth feel more excluded from their peers.

"I grew up playing sports, and that's where you found friends," Norris said. "That's where you find your people. And the fact that people are being excluded from that because they were born differently, that's a setback."

Norris came out as female-to-male transgender after college, while still playing sports. Norris was able to move to a co-ed team rather than stop playing. Now, he works with transgender youth along with others in the LGBTQ+ community.

He said the repercussions of the transgender bill stretch beyond athletics and sends a message to all transgender youth — whether they participate in sports or not — that there's one more thing they're not allowed to do.

Jennifer Sterling, a University of Iowa lecturer who teaches classes on inequality in sports, including gender and sexuality, said the bill denies people equitable opportunities based on a problem that doesn't exist.

"(A) lot of what we see is that certainly the numbers aren't there to suggest that [transgender] girls would take the opportunities away (from cisgender female athletes) and also the ability levels aren't there to suggest that they would take opportunities away," Sterling said. "Neither of those things that are often perceived as threats are actually things that are happening."

While the concept of a level playing field is an important cultural ideal, Sterling said, it's a concept that needs questioning. So much more than biological sex affects athletic prowess, from access to training and equipment to the time one dedicates to the sport to height, strength and natural athletic ability.

These differences don't lend themselves to a level playing field, Sterling said, but they do allow for watching in awe as advantages are used to break records and push the boundaries of athletics as we know them today.

"On one hand, we want a level playing field," Sterling said, "But on the other, we have to acknowledge that that level playing field isn't actually possible, and is actually this inherent part of what we like about sports."

According to the Trevor Project, a national advocacy group focused on suicide prevention and mental health among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning youth, Iowa is the 11th state to pass a law restricting transgender participation in sports. Legal challenges have temporarily halted similar bans from being implemented in other states until the courts rule.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of The Trevor Project reported that 85% of transgender and nonbinary youth say debates about state laws restricting transgender people's rights have negatively impacted their mental health. More than half of transgender and nonbinary youth reported seriously considering suicide in the past year.

When Norris is talking to the kids he works with about laws like Iowa's, he doesn't sugarcoat it. He knows it won't help. But he also talks to them about the strides they've made in the past to be able to be out and proud.

Norris recalled past debates about whether trans women should be allowed to use female restrooms — such a bill was introduced in Iowa last year — and while that's no longer a widely-discussed issue, it feels like those against transgender people are looking for something new to debate.

"If kids are constantly fearing about what bathroom to use, or if they can be included, or if they're bullied, you're on guard," Norris said. "You're in fight or flight — you're not paying attention to math, you're worrying about surviving the day."

Erin Murphy of the Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed to this article.

