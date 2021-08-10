Youth Assessment Program a reality, John Deere Foundation joins funding efforts

"We will have the assessor and the care coordinators at Family Services, but they will be going out into the community, meeting families in places like their homes, places where they are comfortable," Durbin explained. "The important step is letting families know about the services available to them."

Durbin said youth and families are provided "holistic needs assessments, case planning, and ongoing coordination for youth and families in Scott County." Youth and families may be referred by schools, agency partners, or self-referred.

They said local law enforcement agencies also can refer young people to the program.

Davenport led the way in funding the program, contributing $1 million in seed funding from nearly $41 million it's slated to receive in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Bettendorf will provide a one-time payment of $300,000. Scott County will provide a total of $700,000 in equal installments over five years.

United Way is the program's fiscal agent, managing and administering the funds and the contract with Family Resources to provide assessment, referral and case management services.