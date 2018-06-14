Klipsch: this is a multi-step process. We expect unfinished business today #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 14, 2018
Klipsch says we can’t arrest our way out of the problem #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 14, 2018
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch and Police Chief Paul Sikorski give opening statements #Qctimes pic.twitter.com/8Ixz3T80hk— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 14, 2018
Law enforcement, prosecutors, city officials, county officials, school officials, community members and others are here to discuss possible solutions to the problem. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 14, 2018
The goal of today’s summit is to address the problem of juvenile crime in Davenport and Scott County. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 14, 2018
Packed room for tge first session of the Youth Community Action Center at the River Center. pic.twitter.com/LzFWq0aON7— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 14, 2018